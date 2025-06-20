Buy, live, renovate, sell: Edina house with saltwater pool listed at $2.95M

Andrea Vorachek said she and her husband, Kyle weren’t really planning to move when they came across a 1951 California Modern house in Edina.
But the “live-in flippers” — who buy homes in promising neighborhoods and live in them while renovating before selling for a profit — were looking for another project and decided to at least take a look.
“We immediately fell in love with the lot, location and property,” said Kyle Vorachek, a general contractor.
They moved into the house in 2021 and undertook “a massive remodel and update,” per Andrea Vorachek, who is a real estate agent
“We basically gutted everything and built it back up,” she said of the house, which had attractive clean and sharp lines on the exterior but felt chilly inside thanks to all the white walls and floors. “We wanted it to feel really warm and homey.”
Four years later, their job is done, and they’ve put the house back on the market with a $2.95 million price tag.
The Voracheks have live-and-flipped homes in the Tangletown and Lynnhurst neighborhoods of Minneapolis as well as in Evergreen, Colo. That strategy lets the couple experience what it’s like to live in the space day to day, which Andrea Vorachek said “led to more thoughtful updates, better functionality and a result that feels both high-end and highly livable.”
The 6,640-square-foot Edina house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features a billiard room, wet bar, conservatory, amusement room, office, library and several other spaces without designated purposes.