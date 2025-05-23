Part of the family for 75 years, late-19th century house near Lake Minnetonka listed at $2M

On their way home from church in 1952, Victor and Ada May Bedell and their four children spotted an attractive house for sale in Minnetonka Beach.
The 19th-century house was then selling for $32,000. But it had been on the market for a while, so the Bedells offered $14,000. The seller accepted the offer, and the family moved into what would become one of the highest-priced cities in Minnesota.
After 75 years of ownership, descendants of the Bedells have now put the 4,067-square-foot house on the market for $2 million.
That sum would likely shock Ada May Bedell, who ended up living in the four-bedroom, two-bath home far longer than the family’s patriarch, who died three years after the purchase. But the 99% markup to the current asking price is really only average for home values in the small Twin Cities suburb, according to the Metropolitan Council.
On the shores of Lake Minnetonka, seven-figure deals are the norm. Many buyers of older homes plan to tear them down and build a much grander model in their stead.
“It’s a beautiful home, but they do tear down beautiful homes,” said 84-year-old Jim Bedell of Mound, the second oldest of the Bedell children.
Minnetonka Beach Mayor Joe Pagano estimated in the 32 years he has lived there, he’s seen about half of the remaining old cottage torn down or “significantly upgraded.”
Jim Bedell’s son, Steve Bedell, is the real estate agent representing the home and proposed a “restore and refresh.” He said razing the property “would be a shame,” but it is an option: The house is not on any historic registers or subject to any construction restrictions.