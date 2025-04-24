First hotel built on Lake Minnetonka in a century opens May 1

When a three-story, half-vacant office building along the shores of Lake Minnetonka came on the market in 2022, Kelly Olsen spied an opportunity.
The Mound resident purchased the 24,000-square-foot property for $5.2 million and converted it into the Shoreline Hotel, which will open May 1 as the first new hotel on the lake in a century.
Office space across the Twin Cities metro, from downtown towers to suburban complexes, has struggled the past five years. The office vacancy rate in the Twin Cities rose to about 22% in the first quarter of this year, up 2½ percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Colliers International, an investment management company.
That’s given developers like Olsen license for creativity, morphing structures into residential or other commercial uses. For Olsen, it’s a hotel, restaurant and bakery.
She said her biggest challenge in converting the property was persuading the community a busy leisure business would be as good a neighbor as a quiet office building.
“The [city] approval process was very difficult,” Olsen said. “They were worried about parking. They were worried about sound. They were worried about smell coming from the kitchen.”
Spring Park city officials did eventually approve the project, though the permit carried a lot of restrictions about noise and other issues, she said.