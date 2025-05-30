Bloomington home with luxuries including multilevel pool and theater lists at $3.3M

Rick Vogelgesang hesitated as he tried to name his favorite part of his Bloomington house, picking between features like a pool, movie theater, sunroom, central vacuum and two offices.
At first, he said it was “impossible to answer.” But after another moment of reflection, he decided it would have to be the hot tub out back, next to the pool. He and his wife, Kelli Vogelgesang, would sink into it almost every day, he said, especially “at the end of long days when your bones and muscles are sore and tired.”
But after three years in the home — with their adult son out of the house and their daughter through her first year of college — the Vogelgesangs are planning to downsize soon. So Rick Vogelgesang, also a real estate agent, listed the 8,400-square-foot home for just under $3.3 million.
“It’s a lot of house, and 80% of the time, it’s just her and me,” 59-year-old Rick Vogelgesang said of him and his wife, who’s 46.
In 2021, the Vogelgesangs were living in Eden Prairie when they came across the four-bedroom, six-bath home on a 3½-acre lot overlooking the Minnesota River Valley. They hadn’t been planning to buy a house but were intrigued enough to take a look.
“You didn’t even get a foot in the door, and there was just no walking away from it,” said Vogelgesang, who owns West Bay Homes, a developer of high-end custom residential real estate. “You can just see there was no expense spared with this, whatsoever.”
The 2008 house had “amazing bones” but also needed some renovations and “an enormous amount of refresh,” which he called “a joy to do.”
The interior of the Vogelgesangs’ home’s decoration is in striking, high-contrast whites and dark, almost black colors. The dining room is a deep brown, the primary bedroom and office in dark blues. In some rooms, enameled black trim stands out against white walls.