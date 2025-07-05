Burcum: I’m haunted by the Minnesota shooter’s uncanny police impersonation

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I would have opened the door, too.
It’s now been three weeks since the nightmarish news broke about the shootings that left former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband dead, and Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, fighting for their lives. I can’t stop thinking about how easy it was for the alleged perpetrator to weaponize our collective trust in law enforcement and gain entry into the victims’ homes.
If someone who’s kitted out like an officer and driving what looks like a law enforcement vehicle, complete with flashing lights, knocks on the door in the middle of the night, our first thought is to open it. Top of mind is not verifying the person’s identity but scrambling bleary-eyed to the door while praying that bad news about a loved one isn’t waiting on the other side.
Going forward, I’m not sure I’d ever just open the door unquestioningly again if, God forbid, someone who looks like an officer would knock in the predawn hours. I felt strongly enough to buy a Ring doorbell that allows me to talk through the device instead of face to face, minimizing the risk from someone intent on doing harm.
I suspect many others, especially in Minnesota, have gone through the same thought exercise, and perhaps have installed similar technology.
While it’s a logical reaction to this heartbreaking tragedy, the blow dealt by the perpetrator’s unnerving police impersonation to the public’s confidence in law enforcement is alarming and likely long-lasting. This needs to be acknowledged and acted on.