A midcentury street naming convention draws a ‘mental GPS’ across the Twin Cities east metro

The newest housing development in the quickly growing suburb of Lake Elmo needed a name for one of its new streets, but it couldn’t be just anything: there’s a system.
The system calls for streets in Lake Elmo to start with the letter K. So the new street became Knightsbridge. Nearby are streets called Kokanee, Kirkwood, Kindred and Kimbro.
Over in Oakdale, many of the streets begin with the letter G, H or I. In Afton, it’s P.
Since the 1960s, street names in many places throughout Washington County have been designated based on their relative distance from the State Capitol and Interstate 94, by alphabet and number. Once understood, the system can tell you where you’re standing relative to other neighborhoods, or make it easier to find an address you’ve never been to before, said Lake Elmo Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Svoboda.
“The grid system works like a mental GPS,” he said.
It’s proven so vital for public safety purposes that Lake Elmo has gone back to using the decades-old system for its newest neighborhood, the North Star Homes development at Lake Elmo Avenue N. and Stillwater Boulevard N. There, new homes are rising along Knightsbridge Trail and 37th Street N., names chosen to conform to the 57-year-old street naming conventions.
Some developers were allowed to devise their own street names over the past few years, Svoboda said, but lately there’s been a push to go back to the original system.
“We’re kind of back in line with ‘Let’s just stick with the plan,’” he said.