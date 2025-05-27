Struggling to declutter? Try the ‘poop rule.’

An anxious, overthinking or tired brain can convince us to hold onto things that we have more than one of, or simply do not need. Although it’s reasonable and expected to have multiple pairs of socks, say, the same is not true of items such as small kitchen appliances, umbrellas, takeout utensils, unused sporting and hobby equipment, cleaning supplies … well, you get the picture. As Lightfoot likes to say, “There is a reasonable amount of pens to have.” (Most of us have more than the reasonable number of pens; we’re all in this together.)