Struggling to declutter? Try the ‘poop rule.’

Move over, Marie Kondo, there’s a new approach to decluttering that’s taking over social media. It’s a little juvenile, and more than a little gross, but it’s sparking joy for people who are overwhelmed by their stuff. This one-question framework for deciding whether to keep something, or to get rid of it, can simplify your space, your routines and, one hopes, your life.
It’s called “the poop rule,” and it’s pretty much what you might think.
The what rule?
Amanda Johnson, a content creator who focuses on cleaning and organizing, explains what this crudely named method entails. “The poop rule is simple: while decluttering, ask yourself, ‘If something was covered in poop, would I still keep it?’ It’s a fun, no-nonsense way to decide what really adds value to your life.”
After seeing it on Instagram, where people with ADHD, in particular, are hailing it as life-changing, Johnson tried the decluttering strategy in her own home. Using the poop rule as a guide, she says she got rid of “clothing I hadn’t worn in over six months, board games and puzzles we never played or that were missing pieces, and decorative items I was holding onto ‘just in case’ for a future party.”
Diane N. Quintana, a certified professional organizer who specializes in chronic disorganization and ADHD clients, also sees the merits of the funny rule. “I would recommend this method of decluttering with people who are very visual and need extra motivation to declutter.”
“I decided to give it a try because I was overwhelmed by the clutter and tired of holding onto things that didn’t serve a purpose,” Johnson says. “Once I started asking that silly but powerful question, I discovered it helped me cut through emotional attachments and focus on keeping only what was truly important.”
Why the poop rule works
“While it is somewhat disgusting to think about,” says Ann Lightfoot, a co-founder of Done & Done Home and co-author of the book Love Your Home Again, “the poop rule is also very clear about what you’re willing to do to keep something.”
The poop rule can simplify the decision-making process required to part with your things and, for all its grossness, also offers the benefit of gamifying your organizing and decluttering efforts. “If you are playing this inner game that no one knows about and you’re enjoying,” says Jeff Ditzell, a psychiatrist who specializes in clients with ADHD, “this way of achieving your process goals day-to-day actually becomes quite rewarding and satisfying.”