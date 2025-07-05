Twins begin Saturday with a reliever starting, and that isn’t even the peculiar part

Saturday’s Twins pitching mystery was solved when Cole Sands came out of the bullpen to start and pitch one inning before Danny Coulombe and recently promoted Travis Adams continued a progression of pitchers.
Ultimately, the Twins used five pitchers on a day when they had listed TBA as the starter. Three went an inning each, another pitched a rare second inning, and Adams threw for the first time in the majors.
“We’re going to start Cole Sands, and that’s all we know,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said when he announced the pitching plan a little more than two hours before Saturday’s first pitch at Target Field. “That’s the way we’re going to approach it. There’s a lot of different directions we can go in this game. We have a bullpen day going today, and that’s the way we’re going to approach it.”
Coulombe followed Sands’ 19-pitch scoreless inning with a scoreless one of his own before Adams made his major league debut by throwing the next four innings. He gave way to Griffin Jax and another scoreless inning. Jhoan Duran finished up with two scoreless innings, his first time pitching beyond an inning this season, and got the win when Brooks Lee bunted in Byron Buxton for a 6-5 victory.
Adams recorded his first major league out by getting shortstop Taylor Walls to ground weakly to first baseman Kody Clemens, who flipped the ball to Adams for the out at first.
“It was basically a dream come true getting that first out,” Adams said, “especially the first batter. All the hard work I’ve done throughout my life, all the practices, late-night drives back home, it definitely felt like it paid off.”
Thereafter, he gave up five runs, at least one in each inning he pitched, and exited with the Rays ahead 5-1. He allowed nine hits.
Baldelli said using Adams midgame was exactly the plan.