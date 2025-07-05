Spring training was underway in 2018 and there were reports emanating from Port Charlotte, Fla., that the Tampa Bay Rays were going to have a four-starter rotation and then mix and match relievers to fill the opening when necessary.
This was such an interesting change to the past several decades of major league baseball that the short drive was made from Fort Myers to listen to manager Kevin Cash and others explain the thinking.
There was even a call put in to Jim Perry, the greatest spot starter in Twins history — before he became a workhorse starter and won the team’s first Cy Young Award in 1970.
As it turned out, this was much more innovative than considering a variety of spot starters. On May 19, Cash said to career reliever Sergio Romo, “Serge, you’re going to pitch today, so why don’t you start?”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was a bench coach for the Rays then. He recalled that Romo’s reaction quickly went from puzzlement to enthusiasm. And he not only started for the first time after 588 relief appearances, he started again the next day.
By regular season’s end, the Rays had used an opener in 50 games. Ryan Stanek had 29 of those in 2018, 27 more in 2019.
The “opener” is back in the news for the Rays this season for a reason 180 degrees removed from 2018: They haven’t used one.
Tampa Bay came to Target Field on Friday for a July 4 late matinee that was Game 88 of the season — with Ryan Pepiot, Drew Rasmussen, Shane Baz, Zack Littell and Taj Bradley having made all but one start.