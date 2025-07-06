Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz reaches the quarterfinals when Jordan Thompson quits with an injury

The quarterfinals will be set after Monday’s play, which leads off at Centre Court with 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic against No. 11 Alex de Minaur at 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET). They were supposed to face each other in last year’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon, but de Minaur was forced to withdraw before the match with a hip injury. That’s to be followed by No. 7 Mirra Andreeva vs. No. 10 Emma Navarro, who eliminated 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, and then No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov. Others in action: Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton and Marin Cilic.