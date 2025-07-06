Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz reaches the quarterfinals when Jordan Thompson quits with an injury

LONDON — U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz moved into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the third time in four years on Sunday, advancing when his injured opponent, Jordan Thompson, quit while trailing 6-1, 3-0 after 41 minutes.
The unseeded Thompson’s movement and power were clearly compromised. The Australian entered the match with back and leg issues and left the court for a medical timeout in the second set Sunday, then stopped after trying to play for three more points.
‘’It’s obviously not the way that I want to go through,’’ the No. 5-seeded Fritz said. ‘’It’s just sad. ... Respect to him for coming out. His body’s not right.’’
For Fritz, it was a shorter workday after playing a pair of five-setters and one four-setter earlier in the tournament.
Now the American will meet No. 17 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia on Tuesday for a berth in the semifinals — a round neither has reached at the All England Club.
Khachanov beat Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 Sunday.
‘’To be honest, today was a really great performance — at least from my side,’’ said Khachanov, who finished with more than twice as many winners as unforced errors, 44-21.
The 109th-ranked Majchrzak was playing in a fourth-round match at a major for the first time. He was on a six-match Grand Slam losing streak before Wimbledon.