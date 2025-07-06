We all had our shopping lists ready as July 1 approached. NHL free agency was near, and Wild President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin was finally in position to show how he can shape a roster with no salary limitations.
It has been difficult to assess Guerin’s tenure with the Wild since July 2021, when he bought out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. He has shown he has a good eye for talent, is presiding over one of the top five farm systems in the league and has one of the top 15 players in hockey in Kirill Kaprizov.
But Guerin has operated with a $14.7 million cap hit for nearly four seasons because of the Parise and Suter contracts.
Now, the shackles are off.
So who did the Wild sign? Sam Bennett? Brock Nelson? Brock Boeser?
As it turned out, they were victims of bad timing.
The market was impacted by the league increasing the salary cap. The extra space allowed teams to retain their own players. Bennett, Boeser, Nelson and others re-signed with their old teams. Boeser, from Burnsville, was expected to be on the move but stayed in Vancouver for seven years with an average annual value of $7.3 million.
As much as salaries, contract length was more than Guerin was comfortable with. He was ready to shop, but the shelves were bare. And the cap is set to rise another $8.5 million before 2026-27 and another $9.5 million before 2027-28.