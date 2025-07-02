Wild sign six players, including goalie Cal Petersen and Minnesotans Tyler Pitlick and Matt Kiersted

Petersen, 30, went 13-15-3 with a 3.14 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 31 games last season with Philadelphia’s AHL affiliate. He’s 92-98-30 in 215 career AHL games and 46-44-10 in the NHL with Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The Notre Dame alum has also represented the United States at three World Championships, including in 2021 when Petersen was named the tournament’s best goaltender.