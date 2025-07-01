Defensive-minded center Nico Sturm will return to Wild in free agency

The Wild are reuniting with Nico Sturm, bringing back the center on a two-year, $4 million contract as their first addition Tuesday after NHL free agency opened.
Sturm, 30, fits the role the Wild were looking to fill: He’s a penalty killer who wins faceoffs.
Since breaking into the league with the Wild in 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Clarkson University, Sturm played parts of four seasons with the Wild before they traded him to Colorado in 2022 for forward Tyson Jost.
Sturm went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche that year, moved to San Jose where he recorded a career-high 14 goals, 12 assists and 26 points in 2022-23 and remained with the Sharks until he was dealt to Florida in March.
With the Panthers, Sturm appeared in eight playoff games en route to his second Stanley Cup.
Last season, he finished with seven goals and seven assists in 62 games while going 58.8% on draws.