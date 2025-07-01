Wild

Defensive-minded center Nico Sturm will return to Wild in free agency

Sturm, who originally signed in Minnesota as a college free agent, won Stanley Cups with Colorado and Florida.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 8:15PM
Minnesota Wild center Nico Sturm (7) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Denver.
Nico Sturm during his playing days with the Wild in 2021. (David Zalubowski, Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Wild are reuniting with Nico Sturm, bringing back the center on a two-year, $4 million contract as their first addition Tuesday after NHL free agency opened.

Sturm, 30, fits the role the Wild were looking to fill: He’s a penalty killer who wins faceoffs.

Since breaking into the league with the Wild in 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Clarkson University, Sturm played parts of four seasons with the Wild before they traded him to Colorado in 2022 for forward Tyson Jost.

Sturm went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche that year, moved to San Jose where he recorded a career-high 14 goals, 12 assists and 26 points in 2022-23 and remained with the Sharks until he was dealt to Florida in March.

With the Panthers, Sturm appeared in eight playoff games en route to his second Stanley Cup.

Last season, he finished with seven goals and seven assists in 62 games while going 58.8% on draws.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

