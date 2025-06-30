Wild finally have money in free agency, but players are in short supply

The Wild finally have money to spend, but stock is running low.
How ironic, right?
They were strapped for cash during the costliest years of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts, including nearly $15 million in each of the past two seasons, but now those payments have dropped to a nominal amount. Add in a significant increase to the NHL salary cap, and the Wild’s windfall was almost a whopping $18 million before they acquired Vladimir Tarasenko on Monday in a trade with Detroit.
But a shopping spree when NHL free agency begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday may not be on deck: This year’s class of free agents isn’t as strong, with many top players already signed by their current teams, and plenty of clubs have more cap space than the Wild.
Instead, the new budget could come in handy during the season, giving them the ability to adjust on the fly and make the kind of impactful change that was a pipe dream when the Wild were penny-pinching.
“We’re coming out of these empty cap hits, but it’s not just for July 1,” President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said. “The good thing about it is we can be flexible moving forward. There are trades that were happening in-season or at the deadline, bigger things than we did that we couldn’t get involved in because of our empty cap hits.
“Those are gone now, so going forward we’ll be able to be in those discussions without any restrictions.”
While this may not lead to the splash the Wild were expected to make this summer, it’s a sage strategy.