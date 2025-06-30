Real Estate

St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, home of the Wild, to become Grand Casino Arena

Officials from NHL team and Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley, which the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe own, announced a 14-year naming rights partnership for the hockey and concert venue in downtown St. Paul.

By Katie Galioto

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 3:49PM
Starting in September, Grand Casino will take over naming rights of the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. Signage will be changed before the start of the 2025-2026 season.

After 25 years as Xcel Energy Center, downtown St. Paul’s premier hockey venue will have a new name: Grand Casino Arena.

The 14-year naming rights partnership, announced in a news release Monday, will begin Sept. 3. The NHL’s Minnesota Wild and PWHL’s Frost use the arena as home ice, and it also hosts major concerts and events, including the state high school hockey tournament.

“Grand Casino Arena will serve as the anchor of a dynamic entertainment district that transforms downtown St. Paul,” Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. “The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has been a strong supporter of and investor in this city. We are thrilled for their partnership and support of the arena.”

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe own Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley. The band’s business arm, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCV), has had a presence in downtown St. Paul for more than a decade. In 2013, it acquired the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront and DoubleTree by Hilton, part of ongoing efforts to diversify tribal revenue beyond gaming.

“This is more than a name change — it’s a signal of where we’re headed as a business,” said Ronda Weizenegger, chief executive officer of Grand Casino, in a statement. “Grand Casino Arena represents the strength of tribal enterprise and our ongoing investment in Minnesota’s future. We’re proud to partner with the Minnesota Wild to bring this vision to life.”

It’s the end of an era for the X, as fans have called the venue. The arena has been home to the Wild since its construction for the NHL expansion team’s first season in 2000. That was shortly after Xcel Energy formed from the merger of Northern States Power and two other companies.

Excel Energy Center December 6 ,2023 in, St. Paul, Minn. ] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com St. Paul officials have not only begun making a case to remodel and improve Xcel Energy Center and its attached RiverCentre and parking ramp, but they're laying the groundwork for the state to help pay for it. After almost 25 years drawing crowds and tax dollars to downtown St. Paul, city and team officials expect to make the center's economic impact central to their pitch for support. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The name change comes at a critical juncture for the the facility and the area.

The Wild and city officials sought $50 million from the state for a $488 million arena renovation, though lawmakers did not grant the request during this year’s legislative session.

The project is a key part of city boosters’ downtown revitalization strategy, which aims to build an entertainment district around the facility with the addition of public-facing restaurants and retail on the building’s exterior. Leipold has previously said development should include a 650-room convention center hotel.

MLCV was one of several of groups vying in 2020 to redevelop the city-owned RiverCentre parking ramp across the street from the RiverCentre Convention Center and the arena. Those plans went on hold during the pandemic, but at the time, MLCV proposed a 500-room hotel, a dine-in movie theater, office space and condos for the site.

The company also owns the DoubleTree hotel in St. Louis Park and an Embassy Suites in Oklahoma City. In 2019, MLCV launched a government contracting business. Last year, the company built a 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility behind Grand Casino Mille Lacs, including a dispensary that held its grand opening earlier this month.

After tepid state response, Wild and St. Paul scale back Xcel Energy Center renovation plans

New era of leadership begins for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

The naming rights in 2000 were worth $3 million per year in cash and services, according to Minnesota Star Tribune archives. The fee was to go directly to the Wild to offset the $3.5 million in rent the team owed the city, which helped pay back the publicly funded construction of the $130 million arena.

The then-newly formed utility company saw the naming rights as an opportunity to make a mark in the Twin Cities.

“Xcel Energy is not on everybody’s lips,” then-Xcel Energy Chair Jim Howard told the Star Tribune in 2000 of the arena naming rights. “This will give us a major presence, let us put our stake down.”

Earlier this year, the Wild announced Xcel would not renew its naming rights after a contract expired, though the company will continue to be a sponsor of the team.

The release also said the arena’s new exterior and interior signage will be up before the start of the 2025-26 NHL season this fall.

“This partnership is a dream — Grand Casino Arena gives us an incredible platform to engage fans, tell our story in bold new ways and bring the Grand Casino experience to downtown St. Paul,” said Jeff LaFrance, head of marketing for Grand Casino, in a statement. “From digital activations to in-arena surprises, we’re building something unforgettable.”

Katie Galioto

Reporter

Katie Galioto is a business reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune covering the Twin Cities’ downtowns.

St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, home of the Wild, to become Grand Casino Arena

