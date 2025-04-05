Court approval by a federal judge of the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA, Hubbard v. NCAA and Carter v. NCAA cases, known as the House settlement, will allow schools in Power Five conferences to pay athletes from a pool of about $20.5 million in revenue sharing each year. Foster said the impending House settlement has increased pressure on universities to generate revenue, and he expects more universities to explore “increased commercialization” through naming rights, court naming, on-court branding and potentially introducing jersey patches at the collegiate level.