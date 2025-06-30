Wild acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Detroit, in search of more goal scoring

The Wild have found the scoring winger they coveted, bringing in two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade from Detroit for future considerations.
Tarasenko, 33, has one season remaining on his two-year, $9.5 million contract, and the Wild are on the hook for the total $4.75 million left on his deal. That leaves them with approximately $13 million in cap space ahead of NHL free agency opening on Tuesday.
Last season, Tarasenko had 11 goals and 22 assists on a Red Wings team that missed the playoffs, but the perennial 30-goal scorer tallied 23 goals two seasons ago before helping Florida claim its first Stanley Cup. Tarasenko also won with St. Louis in 2019.
A four-time All-Star, Tarasenko has also played for the New York Rangers and Ottawa after the Blues drafted him in the first round in 2010. The right wing from Russian is up to 304 goals and 358 assists for 662 points in 831 career NHL games.