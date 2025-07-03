Zeev Buium’s teams had their seasons end in elimination, but Buium’s didn’t.
He finished with a gold medal.
After Buium and the University of Denver were knocked out of the Frozen Four in April one game shy of competing for a second straight national championship, the defenseman turned pro and joined the Wild before they were bounced from the playoffs by Vegas in six games. Days later, Buium was en route to Europe to represent the United States at the World Championship, where he helped the Americans win the tournament for the first time since 1933.
That was the second gold he’d picked up just this year; Buium also claimed his second World Junior Championship gold in January.
“There’ll always be enough room,” he said when asked if he had space in his trophy case for another medal.
Buium was back in the Twin Cities this week for a retooled development camp hosted by the Wild.
Prospects stayed off the ice, instead working out, attending meetings and bonding away from the rink by riding go-karts and going to an escape room. That was the best part of the experience for recent second-round draft pick Theodor Hallquisth.
“I came out on the winning side,” said Hallquisth, a defenseman chosen 52nd overall by the Wild last Saturday.