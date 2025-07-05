Responders rescue unconscious driver from burning wreckage outside Mankato

Emergency responders raced to a burning car wedged between two trees outside Mankato and “likely saved the driver’s life” by freeing the woman from the wreckage with swift action, officials said Saturday.
The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the Minneopa Golf Course at South Bend Avenue and Pintail Street, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Susanne Renee Stephens Moe, 60, of Plymouth, was taken to a Mankato hospital with noncritical injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Great cooperation between first responders likely saved the driver’s life,” said Capt. Paul Barta. “That lady is pretty lucky.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
Moe’s vehicle went off the road, became wedged between the trees and caught fire. She was unconscious in the driver’s seat, and responders were having difficulty getting to her inside the pinned and crumpled vehicle.
Mankato and Lake Crystal police officers pulled the vehicle free with a tow rope while keeping the flames down with fire extinguishers, allowing responders to free her from the wreckage.
“Off-duty members of the South Bend Fire Department happened to be at the golf course and quickly assisted while others responded with rescue and fire suppression equipment,” Barta said.