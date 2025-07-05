University of Minnesota researchers: More nature, less concrete to control Mississippi River flooding

The concrete walls and barriers that line much of the Mississippi River along cities in the Upper Midwest aren’t suited for managing floods.
Certain hot spots, including portions in St. Paul, brace for flooding each spring when the river frequently rises and enters city streets.
Annual flood damage in the Upper Mississippi River Basin, from Minnesota south through Missouri, is extensive. Each year, flooding from the river and its tributaries is expected to cause $340 million in damage, according to a new academic project led by University of Minnesota researchers.
That damage is only expected to rise with climate change driven by the burning of fossil fuels, said Philip Adalikwu and Nfamara Dampha, two U scientists working on the project. They are part of an effort to evaluate the value of nature-based solutions that can help mitigate flood risk and provide more environmental and societal benefits for communities along the river.
“Much of the infrastructure along the Upper Mississippi was built for a different climate, and it’s struggling to keep up with today’s extremes,” Adalikwu said.
The project, “Nature’s Value in Reducing Flood Risk Impacts in the Upper Mississippi River Basin,” is in its second and last year, and is analyzing which communities are most vulnerable. The effort is funded by the Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center, a collaboration between the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.
Researchers want to equip those areas with the data to decide whether it’s worth restoring natural features, such as lowland forests and wetland grasses, along the water to help mitigate flooding.
Each community must decide for itself what solutions to explore, Dampha said. The study is working to provide metrics on the cost of flooding, the price of naturalization and the potential for those changes to help people living near the river in ways that go beyond flood mitigation.