Flooding at Rapidan Dam changed a river, lives and recreational area

But the home he knew is gone, as is the river where he and his father fished their entire lives. The area near the 115-year-old Rapidan Dam, once lauded as one of southern Minnesota’s prettiest stretches of river, drew kayakers and canoers who capped their trips with pie at his family’s café. Now the river is choked with sediment, fishing holes are filled with silt, and the water is so shallow that even the way it sounds has changed.