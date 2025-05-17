Flooding at Rapidan Dam changed a river, lives and recreational area

MANKATO – Every few weeks, David Hruska and his family return to their old home beside the Blue Earth River. They walk along the riverbank near the Rapidan Dam, take pictures, and relive the memories of a life abruptly upended when flooding last year destroyed their house and their cherished Dam Store Café.
“It’s home. It always will be home,” Hruska, 45, said.
But the home he knew is gone, as is the river where he and his father fished their entire lives. The area near the 115-year-old Rapidan Dam, once lauded as one of southern Minnesota’s prettiest stretches of river, drew kayakers and canoers who capped their trips with pie at his family’s café. Now the river is choked with sediment, fishing holes are filled with silt, and the water is so shallow that even the way it sounds has changed.
“I don’t think in my lifetime I’ll ever see it back to the way it used to be,” Hruska said.
Nearly a year ago, the nation watched dramatic images of the Blue Earth River, swollen by rain, outflanking the west edge of the Rapidan Dam, chewing through soft sandstone bluffs and sending the Hruska family’s house tumbling into the raging water.
Lessons from the flood are still settling in for the people whose lives were upended, for the county officials left to manage a damaged dam and bridge, and for the scientists studying a river still in flux.
For Phillip Larson, an earth science professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato, the year since the flood has provided a rare, if sobering, chance to witness the river change through a process that usually unfolds over centuries.
“This is a very unique situation for us as geoscientists,” Larson said, “to be able to study a river that’s experiencing this dramatic change and being able to monitor that change in real time.”