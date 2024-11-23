Minnesota’s fertile farm fields have a cost, as this summer’s floods showed

The tiling irrigation system, the same one that saved some of Fast’s corn crop, came under scrutiny as partly to blame for the flooding itself. Even before the floodwaters washing across south central Minnesota highways and basements dried, some observers pointed to the drainage tiles in farm fields across the region for boosting the flood’s destructive power. One researcher, an expert in the region’s hydrology, has estimated tiling was responsible for increasing the peak flow of the Blue Earth River by 20% to 40%.