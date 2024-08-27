Mankato

Blue Earth County to tear down Rapidan Dam

County commissioners voted Tuesday to remove the dam and replace a nearby bridge

By Trey Mewes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 27, 2024
Quick flowing water erodes the earth around the Rapidan Dam during June flooding. Blue Earth County voted Tuesday to remove the dam instead of repairing it. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The dam west of Mankato that failed during major flooding in June will be removed, ending a years-long local debate over what to do with the aging infrastructure.

The Blue Earth County Board voted Tuesday to remove the dam, rather than fix or replace it.

The county has for years discussed what to do with a dam after a 2019 flood badly damaged the facility. Blue Earth County officials began to assess whether it was worth repairing enough so that it could generate electricity again. A 2021 study estimated repairs at $15 million and removal at $82 million.

Major storms rolled through the area in June, flooding waterways across Minnesota and causing the dam to partially fail when the west bank of the river flooded over, demolishing a nearby house and destroying a longtime local business. Engineers stabilized one of the dam’s supports after the floods but the dam was damaged, as was a nearby bridge on County Road 9.

This is a developing story.

Trey Mewes

Rochester reporter

Trey Mewes is a reporter based in Rochester for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the Rochester Now newsletter.

