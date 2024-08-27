The dam west of Mankato that failed during major flooding in June will be removed, ending a years-long local debate over what to do with the aging infrastructure.
Blue Earth County to tear down Rapidan Dam
County commissioners voted Tuesday to remove the dam and replace a nearby bridge
The Blue Earth County Board voted Tuesday to remove the dam, rather than fix or replace it.
The county has for years discussed what to do with a dam after a 2019 flood badly damaged the facility. Blue Earth County officials began to assess whether it was worth repairing enough so that it could generate electricity again. A 2021 study estimated repairs at $15 million and removal at $82 million.
Major storms rolled through the area in June, flooding waterways across Minnesota and causing the dam to partially fail when the west bank of the river flooded over, demolishing a nearby house and destroying a longtime local business. Engineers stabilized one of the dam’s supports after the floods but the dam was damaged, as was a nearby bridge on County Road 9.
