High bean costs hitting Bizzy’s Brooklyn Center coffee brewery at busy time

If Bizzy were a brewery, it would be one of Minnesota’s largest after producing 113,000 barrels of cold brew coffee last year.
A visitor could even mistake all those giant stainless steel tanks at Bizzy’s Brooklyn Center operation for a beer instead of java brewery at first glance — if it weren’t for the aroma of thousands of pounds of coffee filling the air.
Production was in full swing last week as Bizzy’s busy season (hot weather means cold coffee) really kicks off. A strong summer would be welcome.
“Problem is, coffee prices are at record highs,” said co-founder Alex French. “So even though business is booming in revenue, we’re still losing money.”
Extreme weather has hurt coffee harvests in recent years while demand continues to soar globally; supply chain issues and tariffs also add costs. High coffee prices especially hurt Bizzy because the company uses way more coffee than competitors in their 18-hour cold brew extraction.
And it comes on the heels of the first profitable year for French and co-founder Andrew Healy.
“Years of losing money and stressing, and Andrew and I still work six days a week now, killing ourselves, and we’re like, we finally did it,” French said. “And then coffee prices triple.”