The last bite: How a Minneapolis brand innovated on the mini corndog

Mini corndogs are a perfect food.*
*At least that’s what the lack of innovation in that particular corner of the freezer aisle has communicated through the decades.
Finally, a visionary has emerged in the Twin Cities to try to improve the kids-menu staple. Replace the corn-based batter with a tater tot, and ditch the wiener inside for a chicken frank: Behold, TotDogs.
The Minneapolis-based brand launched in Target last fall with original and chili cheese flavors. It lands on Walmart shelves next month.
“This is a category within retailers that is mature, no innovation, nobody is spending any money on these brands. It’s just there,” co-founder Doug Kinneberg said. “And the reception we’ve gotten from retailers is, ‘You’re the only thing we’re seeing new in this category and, frankly, have seen in years.’”
By day, Kinneberg runs a firm that connects brands with major retailers. He’s learned a bit about what consumers, and retailers, are looking for. Namely, the “better-for-you” trend.
“This is not a salad,” Kinneberg said, “but we have significantly less sugar than other corn dog brands out there.”