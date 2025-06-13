Agriculture

The last bite: How a Minneapolis brand innovated on the mini corndog

In this new weekly roundup of Minnesota food and agriculture news, Minneapolis brand TotDogs shares how its creativity helped it into Target’s freezer section.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 13, 2025 at 1:01PM
A “research corndog” sits out ready for a professor of functional genomics at the University of Minnesota to gene sequence it in May 2024 at the Andrew Boss Laboratory of Meat Science in St. Paul. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Welcome to “the last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach out to business reporter Brooks Johnson at brooks.johnson@startribune.com to share your news, tips and what’s growing in your garden this year.

Mini corndogs are a perfect food.*

*At least that’s what the lack of innovation in that particular corner of the freezer aisle has communicated through the decades.

Finally, a visionary has emerged in the Twin Cities to try to improve the kids-menu staple. Replace the corn-based batter with a tater tot, and ditch the wiener inside for a chicken frank: Behold, TotDogs.

The Minneapolis-based brand launched in Target last fall with original and chili cheese flavors. It lands on Walmart shelves next month.

“This is a category within retailers that is mature, no innovation, nobody is spending any money on these brands. It’s just there,” co-founder Doug Kinneberg said. “And the reception we’ve gotten from retailers is, ‘You’re the only thing we’re seeing new in this category and, frankly, have seen in years.’”

TotDogs — mini corndogs with a tater tot batter instead of corn — debuted at Target last fall. (TotDogs)

By day, Kinneberg runs a firm that connects brands with major retailers. He’s learned a bit about what consumers, and retailers, are looking for. Namely, the “better-for-you” trend.

“This is not a salad,” Kinneberg said, “but we have significantly less sugar than other corn dog brands out there.”

Data dish

JonnyPops now has $100 million in annual sales, according to a Forbes estimate. That’s double what it was four years ago. What’s more, the 13-year-old Minnesota-based frozen-treat company could fetch $300 million if the founders decided to sell, according to the recent writeup.

But the duo behind the business, which recently bought an office building for a research and development complex in Plymouth, say they are sticking with it.

Commodity cookbook

While Cargill pulls back on its turkey business, the Minnetonka-based food giant is all-in on beef. The company is spending $90 million on automation and other upgrades at a Colorado plant and recently bought out a joint beef venture in Australia.

Related Coverage

Retail

Cyberattack on grocery wholesaler empties shelves at some Twin Cities stores

MN Fortune 500

Report: General Mills might sell Häagen-Dazs ice cream stores in China

St. Cloud

Two dozen sent to hospital after acid spill at Pilgrim’s Pride in Cold Spring

Agriculture

Bushel Boy, Minnesota’s local tomato grower, sold

More than half of all U.S. grocery dollars spent on meat go to beef, and as part of its recent reorganization, Cargill is focusing on areas where it can find strong growth.

Tech taste

Cooperative Ventures, a partnership between CHS and Growmark, recently led a Series A investment into Canadian farm tech company Precision AI. The company makes drones with field-scanning tech. The latest versions, which can also spray fields, do not look like the kinds hobbyists fly — more like a wheeled hovercraft with a parachute.

David Black, chief information officer at Inver Grove Heights-based CHS, said in a statement Precision AI can help equip the co-ops’ “owners and customers to run their operations with a focus on efficiency and profitability.”

National nugget

Ag industry groups, fast-food restaurants and major grocers including Target are stopping by the White House this month to talk all angles of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), according to Politico food and ag policy reporter (and former Star Tribune business intern) Grace Yarrow.

While General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening was among the food executives who met with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this year, Coke and Pepsi are the only packaged-food companies invited this time.

The MAHA movement struck a nerve with its initial report, exposing the mounting friction between public health goals and the food and ag industry’s status quo. Whether the report leads to action remains undetermined; the MAHA Commission will offer some policy recommendations later this summer.

about the writer

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

See Moreicon

More from Agriculture

See More

Agriculture

The last bite: How a Minneapolis brand innovated on the mini corndog

card image

In this new weekly roundup of Minnesota food and agriculture news, Minneapolis brand TotDogs shares how its creativity helped it into Target’s freezer section.

Agriculture

Bushel Boy, Minnesota’s local tomato grower, sold

The Bushel Boy Farm in Owatonna grows tomatoes year-round, with rows of tomatoes growing in the greenhouse.

Greater Minnesota

Rural Minnesota officials still ‘don’t know what we did’ to get on federal sanctuary list

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.