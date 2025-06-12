Cyberattack on grocery wholesaler empties shelves at some Twin Cities stores

Signs warning of a “supply chain disruption” dotted the unusually sparse center aisles of Seward Community Co-op’s Franklin Avenue store Wednesday.
“These products are not currently available from the manufacturer,” the signs read. “We will have them back on the shelf as soon as we can and appreciate your patience. Let us know if we can help you select another option to meet your current needs.”
Seward is one of many grocers in the Twin Cities and across the country dealing with stock problems after the cyberattack on wholesale distributor UNFI that has disrupted food deliveries since late last week.
The south Minneapolis co-operative appears better positioned than some competitors. Stillwater-based Cub, which UNFI owns since it acquired SuperValu in 2018, has seen particularly severe effects, including some pharmacies being unable to fill prescriptions. Other local stores that rely on UNFI — like Whole Foods, Kowalski’s and Lunds & Byerlys — are also experiencing problems.
Minnesota Grocers Association President Patrick Garofalo did not have any further information on the situation. In a letter to suppliers, UNFI, which serves 30,000 stores nationally, said it expects to have its systems back online by Sunday.
“As of today, we’re gradually bringing our ordering and receiving capabilities back online, with the goal of further increasing our capacity over the coming days,” the Rhode Island-based company said in a statement Wednesday. “The investigation is ongoing with the support of leading forensics experts.”
At Minneapolis Cub locations, customers encountered empty shelves in nearly every aisle. Cub pharmacies also posted notices that phone lines were down and computers were “running very slowly.” But Cub announced that all the pharmacies were back online Wednesday afternoon after half had gone dark in recent days because of the hack.
Mona Merritt, a customer service manager at the Minneapolis Quarry Cub location, said she noticed the cyberattack’s effects as early as this past weekend. She said many products, especially packaged goods shelved in the center aisles, hadn’t arrived.