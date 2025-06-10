Some Twin Cities’ Cub pharmacies closed amid parent company UNFI’s cyberattack

Half of all Cub pharmacies have closed after an unresolved cyberattack on the grocer’s parent company, UNFI.
Cub has “proactively taken certain systems offline, which has disabled systems at some of our pharmacies,” the company posted to its website Tuesday.
“At pharmacies still experiencing the disruption, we are unable to fill new and refill prescription orders at this time,” the statement read.
At the St. Louis Park Knollwood Cub store Tuesday afternoon, signs at the pharmacy read: “Technical difficulties! Our phones and our prescription system are down.”
This week, major grocery wholesaler UNFI disclosed “unauthorized activity in our systems” occurred Thursday but offered few other details around the nature of the cyberattack. UNFI was also mum on the extent of the impact to food deliveries to the 30,000 stores it serves.
The company, which has a major distribution center in Hopkins and is a key supplier for Whole Foods and many other area grocery stores, is shipping to customers “on a limited basis,” UNFI Chief Executive Sandy Douglas told analysts on a conference call Tuesday morning.
“We have implemented workarounds for certain operations in order to continue servicing our customers where possible, and we’re continuing to safely bring our systems back online and restore broad-based customer service as soon as possible,” he said.
Whole Foods told Reuters the grocery chain is working to restock its shelves “as quickly as possible.”