Some Twin Cities’ Cub pharmacies closed amid parent company UNFI’s cyberattack

UNFI is also a major distributor for area grocery stores like Whole Foods and is still working to restore its systems after last week’s breach while its grocers deal with unstocked shelves.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 9:21PM
Half of all Cub pharmacies have closed after an unresolved cyberattack on the grocer’s parent company, UNFI.

Cub has “proactively taken certain systems offline, which has disabled systems at some of our pharmacies,” the company posted to its website Tuesday.

“At pharmacies still experiencing the disruption, we are unable to fill new and refill prescription orders at this time,” the statement read.

At the St. Louis Park Knollwood Cub store Tuesday afternoon, signs at the pharmacy read: “Technical difficulties! Our phones and our prescription system are down.”

This week, major grocery wholesaler UNFI disclosed “unauthorized activity in our systems” occurred Thursday but offered few other details around the nature of the cyberattack. UNFI was also mum on the extent of the impact to food deliveries to the 30,000 stores it serves.

The company, which has a major distribution center in Hopkins and is a key supplier for Whole Foods and many other area grocery stores, is shipping to customers “on a limited basis,” UNFI Chief Executive Sandy Douglas told analysts on a conference call Tuesday morning.

“We have implemented workarounds for certain operations in order to continue servicing our customers where possible, and we’re continuing to safely bring our systems back online and restore broad-based customer service as soon as possible,” he said.

Whole Foods told Reuters the grocery chain is working to restock its shelves “as quickly as possible.”

Analysts pressed for more details Tuesday, but Douglas wouldn’t offer estimates on costs or the number of stores or routes affected. This while anecdotal reports bubbled on social media of grocery stores not receiving shipments to restock shelves and UNFI drivers not making deliveries because of the system shutdown.

“We’re 100 hours in. At this stage, we are taking action with two tracks of focus,” he said. “The first is to address the cyber incident to make sure we understand it, that we’ve taken actions to repair, improve and then get our system safely online as fast as possible.”

Cybersecurity expert Ferhat Dikbiyik wrote in an email the scale of the disruption has the hallmarks of a ransomware attack: hackers holding up systems and demanding payment. He said, however, the repercussions of the attack could go far beyond potentially compromised data.

“The food supply chain depends on movement,” he wrote. “When that movement stops, nothing else matters. Warehouses freeze. Routes break. Perishables don’t wait.”

Rhode Island-based UNFI, which has $31 billion in annual revenue, bought Cub in 2018 as part of its SuperValu acquisition.

Cub pharmacy customers who had their prescriptions filled before Friday can still pick those up, the company said.

For others: “We recommend filling them at another local pharmacy retailer. We are continuing to work to restore our systems to safely bring them back online.”

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

