Ramstad: Soda fountain out, vaccine hub in as St. Paul Corner Drug fights to survive

John Hoeschen would like to preserve St. Paul Corner Drug so another independent pharmacist can eventually buy it, continuing the neighborhood fixture he joined nearly 40 years ago.
But first, he had to let go of one vestige of the past: the store’s soda fountain.
On Saturday, Hoeschen invited neighbors for one last round of ice cream and a final farewell to the fountain. More than 100 people stopped in for a final scoop.
“All drug stores used to have fountains,” Hoeschen told me in between greeting customers and listening to reminiscences. “See where Dick is standing — that’s Dick Sundberg, who I bought [the store] from — was a walkway that was kind of the middle. This went all the way to the back register. Literally half the store was soda fountain."
The economics of the drugstore business began tilting against fountain service in the late 1960s. That’s when over-the-counter medications became more prevalent, and store owners created more space for them by cutting down the size of their fountains.
Today, the industry is even more different. Drugs hardly make any money for pharmacies. The big national chains CVS and Walgreens are closing less-profitable locations.
Independent owner-pharmacists like Hoeschen have lost pricing power because of regulations and pressures from wholesalers, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers.
In turn, the market value of pharmacies has eroded.