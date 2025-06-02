Business

A child had measles at Mall of America, concerning state health officials who don’t know source

Ill child had been at Mall of America from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 24, a Saturday; others there at the same time should monitor for symptoms.

By Jeremy Olson

June 2, 2025 at 7:53PM
A poster released by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is seen as experts answer questions regarding the measles response and the quarantine orders in Los Angeles Friday, April 26, 2019. Hundreds of students and staff members at two Los Angeles universities were sent home this week in one of the most sweeping efforts yet by public health authorities to contain the spread of measles in the United States, where cases have reached a 25-year high.
A poster released by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in 2019. (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota public health officials have identified two more measles cases, including a troubling illness in an unvaccinated Dakota County child with no recent history of travel or known exposures to others with the fast-spreading infectious disease.

The absence of identified exposures means the measles virus is spreading beyond the view of state health authorities, Jessica Hancock-Allen, infectious disease division director at the Minnesota Department of Health, said Monday.

“Anytime we confirm a case of measles unrelated to travel that has no known source, it is worrying,” she said.

The child was infectious while at the theme park inside the Mall of America from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 24.

Other visitors to the mall in that timeframe should be monitoring for symptoms, the health department warned on Monday. Classic measles symptoms include an itchy, head-to-toe rash as well as fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

Because the virus takes time to incubate, symptoms could emerge among these potential contacts between May 31 and June 14.

The other case reported Monday involved a Washington County adult who was exposed to measles during travel elsewhere in the U.S., the department stated. The infected adult’s vaccination status was unknown.

Measles is one of the fastest-spreading infectious diseases on the planet, capable of spreading through airborne transmission of droplets in a person’s breath that can linger in the air for up to two hours after infected people leave a room. People can become infectious four days before their first symptoms.

Both infected Minnesotans are recovering at home, the health department stated.

The new cases raise Minnesota’s measles tally to four in 2025, one year after an outbreak that resulted in 70 infections — mostly among young, unvaccinated children from the state’s Somali community.

The state once had one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S., but last fall it had one of the lowest rates of children vaccinated for measles entering kindergarten.

Angst among parents over the COVID-19 vaccines has resulted in skepticism of other vaccines, including the highly protective MMR vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella that is usually administered in two doses around 12 months and four years of age.

Nationwide, more than 1,000 infections and three deaths have been reported this year, largely among unvaccinated children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One outbreak in Texas has resulted in more than 250 cases.

“Measles spreads easily, and it finds those who are vulnerable,” Hancock-Allen said.

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

