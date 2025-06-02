A child had measles at Mall of America, concerning state health officials who don’t know source

Minnesota public health officials have identified two more measles cases, including a troubling illness in an unvaccinated Dakota County child with no recent history of travel or known exposures to others with the fast-spreading infectious disease.
The absence of identified exposures means the measles virus is spreading beyond the view of state health authorities, Jessica Hancock-Allen, infectious disease division director at the Minnesota Department of Health, said Monday.
“Anytime we confirm a case of measles unrelated to travel that has no known source, it is worrying,” she said.
The child was infectious while at the theme park inside the Mall of America from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 24.
Other visitors to the mall in that timeframe should be monitoring for symptoms, the health department warned on Monday. Classic measles symptoms include an itchy, head-to-toe rash as well as fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.
Because the virus takes time to incubate, symptoms could emerge among these potential contacts between May 31 and June 14.
The other case reported Monday involved a Washington County adult who was exposed to measles during travel elsewhere in the U.S., the department stated. The infected adult’s vaccination status was unknown.
Measles is one of the fastest-spreading infectious diseases on the planet, capable of spreading through airborne transmission of droplets in a person’s breath that can linger in the air for up to two hours after infected people leave a room. People can become infectious four days before their first symptoms.