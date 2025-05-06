Fewer Minnesota kindergartners are fully vaccinated against measles, new Minnesota Department of Health data shows, falling well short of the 95% “herd immunity” target set by state officials and public health professionals to prevent community transmission.
About 87% of Minnesota’s kindergartners had both doses of the mandated MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, this school year, continuing a downward trend.
Minnesota has reported two measles cases so far in 2025, following 70 cases last year — the highest measles case count since an outbreak in 2017.
Nationally, nearly 1,000 cases have been confirmed across 30 states this year, with outbreaks especially concentrated in Texas, where two unvaccinated children have died.
In the 2023-24 school year, Minnesota’s MMR vaccination rate ranked the fourth worst in the country, ahead of Idaho, Alaska and Wisconsin.
Statewide, Minnesota kindergartners haven’t met that 95% herd immunity threshold in at least a decade, but the MMR vaccination rate has also been on a steady decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The share of students who get a medical exemption — usually meaning they are allergic or immunocompromised in some way — has been a consistent sliver of unvaccinated children.
But the share of students whose parents file a nonmedical exemption, previously called a conscientious objection, has been steadily climbing.