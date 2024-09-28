This year’s Minnesota outbreak started in May with three related children who were infected during travels to a country where measles is common. Health officials identified close contacts at risk who hadn’t been vaccinated and asked them to stay away from others, but the virus slipped through. People carrying the virus can be infectious for four days before rashes emerge, said Erica Bagstad, an infectious disease epidemiology supervisor for Hennepin County Public Health, which has worked closely with people exposed to measles during their stay-at-home periods.