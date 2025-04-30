Where to find Minnesota’s only salt lake

MARIETTA, MINN. - Tens of thousands of birds look like tiny black and white specks floating on the surface of one of Minnesota’s most mysterious lakes.
Peering through a monocular, Curt Vacek lists off their species: greater white-fronted geese, canvasback ducks, mallards. Often, he spots other birds that don’t reside in Minnesota but migrate through: snow geese, avocets, tundra swans and greater yellowlegs.
What draws them all there? The water in this 320-acre lake straddling the South Dakota border is salty — the saltiest lake between the Atlantic Ocean and Salt Lake City, Utah, according to the Minnesota Ornithologists’ Union.
Officially called Salt Lake, its brackish water draws birds — and bird watchers — that flock to its shores for a birding festival each spring. Nearly 150 species have been counted there in a single weekend, said Vacek, Appleton area wildlife supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Birding there has become so popular that this year’s festival, which begins Friday and ends Sunday, was nearly called off because crowds were getting too large.
“Last year, there were too few guides and too many people out there. At one point we had a caravan of 28 [cars] ... It was a logistical nightmare,” said Trey Weaver, of the Ornithologists’ Union, which puts together the festival. “ I knew [we] could not do it ourselves.”
This year, the festival has been revamped with three free buses, an introduction to birding class, a meet-up point at Lac qui Parle State Park (where bird counts will be tallied) and a dinner at the American Legion in Marietta.
Amy Rager, Extension educator for the University of Minnesota’s Master Naturalist program, who coordinated the festival’s changes, expects about 250 people.