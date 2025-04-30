Recipes

How to make magic with masa, the key ingredient in tortillas and tamales

Local chefs and makers are using an ancient technique to make the Mexican heritage dough and supply home cooks with tortillas and more.

By Beth Dooley

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 3:00PM
A key ingredient in Spring Pozole is hominy, or nixtamalized corn kernels. (Ashley Moyna Schwickert/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Simply translated, masa — the foundation for every perfect tortilla, tostada, tamale, pozole, arepa and gordita — means dough. It unites North and South America, defying any one cultural identity.

Masa is made from field corn, which is quite different from the tender sweet corn we eat off the cob. The kernels are nixtamalized — cooked in an alkaline solution, often water and lime — and then drained and ground into dough. It’s used fresh or dehydrated to make masa harina, which resembles corn flour and cornmeal.

Nixtamalization intensifies the corn’s flavor, draws out its nutrients — calcium, vitamin B3 and protein — and makes it easier to digest. Without nixtamalization, the corn lacks significant nutritional value. This simple process also explains why corn catalyzed the ancient Mesoamerican cultures, turning them from fledgling villages to thriving civilizations, and today it is part of a range of commercially produced foods, including chips, tortillas and tamales.

Yes, you can nixtamalize corn for masa at home, but it’s a slow, messy process. Why not just go for locally made masa products, especially fresh artisan tortillas made from rose, blue, pale gold, bold yellow and white heirloom varieties of corn that deliver serious depth of flavor.

Nixta, based in north Minneapolis, is among those leading a growing group of restaurants and producers from across the country that, thanks to innovations in equipment, are making their own masa with non-GMO heirloom corn varieties. The effort brings genetic diversity to the land, supports pollinators and bolsters growers in the Mexican and Native American communities.

Masa harina, also called cornmeal or corn flour, lends itself to a variety of familiar baked goods. Try substituting it for cornmeal in your favorite cornbread and muffin recipes. Mix it into batters for both savory and sweet pancakes. Add it to brownie, sugar cookie, biscotti and shortbread recipes, just substituting in ¼ cup of masa harina for wheat flour adds a lovely tangy note.

Fresh tortillas, now widely available in our markets, are intense, earthy, corny and softer and chewier than commercial tortillas. I serve them often — whether or not we’re eating Mexican food — with chicken thighs, roasted vegetables and filled with ham and cheese. They’re best warmed on a comal or skillet before serving to toast and enhance their flavors. (A comol is a flat, round griddle.) Don’t microwave the tortillas; they’ll turn soft and floppy. Once they’re warmed, wrap them in a dish towel and use right away. Store corn tortillas in a zip-top bag in the refrigerator for up to three weeks, or freeze them and then thaw before heating them on the stovetop.

Craft masa, much like sourdough before it, is a movement spurred by our hunger for ancient traditions and culinary wisdom. Humble, accessible and delicious, this elemental ingredient inspires new ways to relate to a timeless and dynamic food.

Tailor these sheet-pan tostadas to your tastes, from black beans and veggies to chicken or tofu.

1 -2-3 Sheet Pan Tostadas with Fresh Vegetables

Serves 4.

Fresh tortillas, crisped in a hot oven, are the foundation for veggie-loaded tostadas of spicy black beans, tofu or chicken. Ready the topping and filling in advance and invite folks to build their own. This makes great use of leftovers, too. Each of the fillings serves four people, so choose one, or expand the vegetable topping accordingly. From Beth Dooley.

For the vegetable topping:

  • 3 medium bell peppers, mix of red, orange, and yellow
    • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced
      • 1 c. sliced green onions, mostly white part
        • 1 tbsp. avocado or olive oil
          • 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
            • ¼ c. chopped fresh cilantro
              • 1 tsp. Tajin seasoning, or more to taste

                For the filling:

                • 1 tbsp. avocado or olive oil
                  • 2 cloves garlic, smashed
                    • ½ c. chopped yellow onion
                      • 1 c. canned chopped fire roasted tomatoes with their liquid
                        • 1 tsp. ground cumin
                          • 1 tsp. dried oregano
                            • 1 chipotle chile in adobo, chopped
                              • 1 (14- to 16-oz.) can black beans, drained, or 1 (14-oz.) box extra-firm tofu, drained and cut into 2-in. cubes, or 2 c. cooked skinless chicken meat, cut into 2-in. cubes
                                • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
                                  • 8 fresh tortillas
                                    • Generous pinch coarse salt

                                      For garnishes:

                                      • ¼ c. crumbled queso fresco or shredded cheddar cheese (see Tip)
                                        • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
                                          • ¼ c. chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
                                            • ¼ c. sour cream or plain, Greek style yogurt
                                              • Salsa, for serving

                                                Directions

                                                To make the veggie topping: In a medium bowl, toss the peppers, tomatoes and green onions with the oil and lime juice. Toss in the cilantro and mix. Season with the Tajin to taste. Set aside.

                                                To make the filling: Film a medium saucepan with the oil and set over medium heat. Add the garlic and onions and cook just until soft, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes, cumin, oregano and chile. Bring to a simmer, then add the beans (or tofu, or chicken) and continue cooking for about 3 to 5 minutes so the flavors come together. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

                                                To finish the tostadas: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Arrange the tortillas on a baking sheet and bake until crisp, about 5 to 8 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with salt while still hot.

                                                Pile the filling on top of the tostadas, and then distribute the veggie topping over the filling. Sprinkle the cheese over the top. Serve garnished with the avocado, cilantro and sour cream and pass the salsa on the side.

                                                Tip: For a vegan version, make the tofu filling and substitute toasted pepitas for the cheese.

                                                Spring Pozole

                                                Serves 4 to 6.

                                                Pozole, the name of a traditional Mexican soup and the primary ingredient, relies on nixtamalized corn kernels, or hominy. Dried pozole is similar to dried beans and must be soaked and cooked first. Most versions of this soup are heavy with pork or beef, but this vegetarian recipe is chocked with vegetables that are roasted to deepen their flavors. From Beth Dooley.

                                                For the soup:

                                                • 1 onion, cut into 1-in. chunks
                                                  • 5 cloves garlic, peeled
                                                    • 1 lb. tomatillos, husks removed and quartered
                                                      • 3 poblano chiles, halved, seeded and cut into 1-in. strips
                                                        • 1 jalapeño, halved and seeded
                                                          • 2 c. cherry tomatoes
                                                            • ¼ c. avocado or vegetable oil
                                                              • Pinch coarse salt
                                                                • 2 tsp. ground cumin
                                                                  • 4 c. vegetable or chicken broth
                                                                    • 1 to 2 tsp. Tajin seasoning, to taste
                                                                      • 10 to 12 oz. fresh spinach, torn
                                                                        • 2 c. cooked hominy, drained (see Tip)
                                                                          • 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice, or more to taste
                                                                            • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

                                                                              For the garnishes:

                                                                              • 4 to 6 radishes, thinly sliced
                                                                                • ½ c. cilantro
                                                                                  • ¼ c. shredded cheese
                                                                                    • Lime wedges
                                                                                      • Chips for garnish and to pass on the side

                                                                                        Directions

                                                                                        Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

                                                                                        Spread the onions, garlic, tomatillos, chiles, jalapeño and tomatoes on the baking sheets, being careful they don’t touch. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with a little coarse salt. Roast the vegetables until nicely browned and the tomatoes are shriveled, about 15 to 20 minutes, shaking the pan about halfway through.

                                                                                        Transfer the vegetables to a large deep pot. Stir in the cumin, broth, Tajin, spinach and hominy. Set over medium heat and bring to a simmer, stirring, and cook until the spinach has wilted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the lime juice and season with the salt and pepper; taste and adjust the seasonings.

                                                                                        Serve topped with the radishes, cilantro, cheese, and chips and pass the lime wedges and more chips on the side.

                                                                                        Tip: To prepare dried hominy, put the hominy in a large pot and add enough water to cover by 4 inches. Soak overnight. Drain and return to the pot and add enough water to cover the hominy by 4 inches. Set over high heat. Bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the hominy is soft, about 1 hour. Drain and proceed with the recipe.

                                                                                        Gorditas

                                                                                        Makes 16 small gorditas

                                                                                        Gorditas are simply thicker and heartier than tortillas and super easy to make. No need for a tortilla press, they can be shaped by hand. Cook on a hot griddle to serve warm alongside soup or stew to sop up the broth in the bowl. Or split them to fill with beans, meat, veggies and cheeses. From Beth Dooley.

                                                                                        • 2 c. masa harina
                                                                                          • 1 ¾ to 2 c. water
                                                                                            • 1 tsp. salt

                                                                                              Directions

                                                                                              In a large bowl, mix together the masa harina, water and salt to create a soft, stiff dough. Using your hands, scoop out 16 pieces and roll into 16 little balls.

                                                                                              Lightly flatten the masa balls between two sheets of parchment.

                                                                                              Set a skillet or griddle over medium-high heat and place the masa balls on the griddle to cook until they become stiff and browned, about 10 to 15 seconds per side.

                                                                                              Remove from the griddle and place on a plate; cover with a light kitchen towel. Serve warm or split to create a pocket for fillings.

                                                                                              El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul started as a grocery store but is now a market, grocery store, cafeteria, Mexican corn booth and bar with weekly mariachi entertainment.

                                                                                              Local sources for Mexican/Latin ingredients

                                                                                              Nixta: Tortillas from Kate and Gustavo Romero are available during operating hours at Oro by Nixta and in several markets and co-ops. 1222 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., nixtampls.com/tortillas

                                                                                              La Perla Tortillas: The Minneapolis tortilleria was started by Jose and Noemi Payan in 1999. Their wide range of products is available at two locations as well as several markets and restaurants. 2616 27th Av. S., Mpls., Mercado Central 1515 E. Lake St., Mpls., tortillalaperla.com

                                                                                              Galvan Foods and Tortilleria: Roberto and Angelica Galvan have been supplying St. Paul with fresh homemade flour and heirloom corn tortillas and street tacos since 2021. Available the St. Paul Farmers Market in Lowertown (Sat.-Sun.) and at the Signal Hills Market in West St. Paul (Fri.). galvanfoods.com

                                                                                              Nico’s Tacos: Alejandro and Jenna Victoria highlight nixtamalized products in the three taco shops they run with family members. Their first location opened in Uptown in 2013 (2516 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.), followed by St. Paul (2260 Como Av.) and south Minneapolis (4959 Penn Av. S.); nicostacobar.com

                                                                                              Mercado Central: There’s nearly a dozen food vendors under one roof at this market, established in 1997 to spur business development for Minneapolis Latinos. Get both prepared food or ingredients to prepare your own masa-based feast at home. 1515 E. Lake St., Mpls., mimercadocentral.co

                                                                                              El Burrito Mercado: Tomas and Maria Silva started this market in 1979, stocking select Mexican groceries and tortillas. Now daughters Milissa and Suzie and granddaughter Analita run the business, which has expanded to include a full deli and a range of specialty spices and produce as well as a restaurant, cantina and food truck. 175 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul, elburritomercado.com

                                                                                              Bodega 42 Fresh Market: This new kid on the block opened in fall 2023 in the south metro, a one-stop shop for spices, farm-fresh produce, baked goods, meats and groceries. And if you get hungry, it also supplies the adjacent sister restaurant, Homshuk. 6999 152nd St. W., Apple Valley, bodega42freshmarket.com

                                                                                              Recipes

