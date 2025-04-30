How to make magic with masa, the key ingredient in tortillas and tamales

Fresh tortillas, now widely available in our markets, are intense, earthy, corny and softer and chewier than commercial tortillas. I serve them often — whether or not we’re eating Mexican food — with chicken thighs, roasted vegetables and filled with ham and cheese. They’re best warmed on a comal or skillet before serving to toast and enhance their flavors. (A comol is a flat, round griddle.) Don’t microwave the tortillas; they’ll turn soft and floppy. Once they’re warmed, wrap them in a dish towel and use right away. Store corn tortillas in a zip-top bag in the refrigerator for up to three weeks, or freeze them and then thaw before heating them on the stovetop.