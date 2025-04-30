Review: Read about a nice London apartment, except for the bodies in the walls, in ‘The Peepshow’

“The Peepshow” also offers convincing new explanations for a couple of murders Christie may have committed, and an explanation of why an innocent man was sent to the gallows for two murders that were probably Christie’s. Summerscale’s book is absorbing, authoritative and well researched. Some readers may not want to dive into the gruesome details but, if you do, you’ll find that, as with Christie himself, there is a lot more to “The Peepshow” than meets the eye.