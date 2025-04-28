Man dies in hospital following shooting in south Minneapolis, city’s 11th of 2025

Minneapolis went 62 days without a homicide — starting Feb. 15 and ending the night of April 18, when Zakaria A. Noor, 23, of Oakdale was shot near the intersection of 5th Avenue S. and 9th Avenue S. in downtown Minneapolis. He died from his injuries on Thursday. It was one of the longest gaps between homicides in recent history. On April 19, Davione Collins, 27, of Maple Grove was shot outside an apartment in the 2000 block of West River Road.