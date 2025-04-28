Man dies in hospital following shooting in south Minneapolis, city’s 11th of 2025

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night in the south side, the third in a little over a week after a two-month span without killings in the city.
Officers in the Third Precinct responded around 11:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 29th Street East and Clinton Avenue South in the city’s Phillips West neighborhood.
Police were called in after Minneapolis Fire Department and Hennepin County emergency workers first responded to reports of a person on a ground and saw that he was shot, Minneapolis police said in a news release.
The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare hospital where he later died.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made, according to the release. No additional details were provided.
Chief Brian O’Hara asked for those with information on the shooting to inform the department.
“In cases like this, we need someone to speak on behalf of the deceased,” O’Hara said in the release. “Even the smallest detail could be crucial as our investigators work to determine what happened to this man.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has not yet released man’s identity, or the officials cause and manner of death.