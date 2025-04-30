Podcast: Wild heartbreak, Wolves opportunity and an Iowa football fan checks in

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild’s latest playoff heartbreak, another overtime loss to Vegas. This time, with both the series and game tied 2-2, the Wild had a goal disallowed with 75 seconds left in regulation because of an off-sides call. They lost in overtime, and now their season is on the brink. Plus a tough Twins loss and J.J. McCarthy’s bold proclamation.
8:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand to mostly talk about the Wolves’ 3-1 series lead heading into Wednesday’s Game 5 in Los Angeles. They also get into the Vikings’ draft.
32:00: An Iowa fan thinks Rand forgot about something.
