Podcast: Wild heartbreak, Wolves opportunity and an Iowa football fan checks in

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild’s latest playoff heartbreak, another overtime loss to Vegas. Chip Scoggins joins Rand to mostly talk about the Wolves’ 3-1 series lead heading into Wednesday’s Game 5 in Los Angeles.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 3:31PM
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) reacts after a goal by left wing Kirill Kaprizov on Tuesday. (David Becker/The Associated Press)

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild’s latest playoff heartbreak, another overtime loss to Vegas. This time, with both the series and game tied 2-2, the Wild had a goal disallowed with 75 seconds left in regulation because of an off-sides call. They lost in overtime, and now their season is on the brink. Plus a tough Twins loss and J.J. McCarthy’s bold proclamation.

8:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand to mostly talk about the Wolves’ 3-1 series lead heading into Wednesday’s Game 5 in Los Angeles. They also get into the Vikings’ draft.

32:00: An Iowa fan thinks Rand forgot about something.

