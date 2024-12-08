Health Care

Minnesota reports highest level of whooping cough cases in more than a decade

Whooping cough cases are on the rise across the country.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2024 at 10:37PM
This Monday, Sept. 19, 2011, file photo shows an empty bottle of Tetanus, Diphthera and Pertussis vaccine at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli/The Associated Press)

Minnesota is reporting the highest number of whooping cough cases in more than a decade, according to the state department of health.

As of Dec. 5, 2,324 cases of whooping cough, also called pertussis, were reported by health care facilities, medical labs and schools and child care centers, with the majority in the Twin Cities metro. That’s the highest number reported at this time of year since 2012, when there were 4,144 cases.

Health officials expected the spike because the disease peaks every three to five years. Whooping cough cases are increasing across the country, signaling a return to more typical trends seen before a drop-off of many contagious illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Minnesota, the median age of those with whooping cough this year is 14. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, immunity to the vaccine — a shot routinely recommended for those ages 11 and 12 — starts to wane after one or two years.

Among the cases, 77 infants were reported to have whooping cough, and 34 people were hospitalized.

Whooping cough often resembles a cold in the initial weeks, and later results in a prolonged cough. People with the illness are contagious for the first 21 days of coughing or until they have completed the first five days of antibiotics.

The health department reports that vaccination is crucial in preventing and reducing the spread of whooping cough. Officials have voiced concerns as immunizations have declined in recent years among Minnesota kindergartners entering school.

Health officials urge women who are pregnant to receive the vaccine and that children receive on-time vaccinations. The whooping cough vaccine is included in a shot combined with tetanus and diphtheria vaccines. Adults are advised to receive a booster shot every 10 years.

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

