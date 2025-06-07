When West Seventh Pharmacy closes, St. Paul will lose a piece of history and personal care

On June 30, West Seventh Pharmacy in St. Paul is closing after 110 years. The loss of a drugstore isn’t particularly noteworthy these days — Walgreens has announced it will close 1,200 stores over the next few years, and archrival CVS is shuttering 271 in 2025. But a family-owned neighborhood drugstore being closed is different, especially when it has been around for all those decades. Its relationship with the community is woven in a way the chain pharmacies can’t quite match.