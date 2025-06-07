When West Seventh Pharmacy closes, St. Paul will lose a piece of history and personal care

On June 30, West Seventh Pharmacy in St. Paul is closing after 110 years. The loss of a drugstore isn’t particularly noteworthy these days — Walgreens has announced it will close 1,200 stores over the next few years, and archrival CVS is shuttering 271 in 2025. But a family-owned neighborhood drugstore being closed is different, especially when it has been around for all those decades. Its relationship with the community is woven in a way the chain pharmacies can’t quite match.
“It’s a place where people know your name,” says Jeff Johnson, who has owned West Seventh since 1999. “Gosh, every time someone comes in, you sit and chat. Your kids grow up together, you’re from the same neighborhood.”
That personal touch is the beauty of indie drugstores. But that connection is disappearing as chain pharmacies, driven by the bottom line, replace family-owned stores.
The rise of chains
Chain drugstores have been around longer than you might think. A hundred years ago, when the family-owned West Seventh at 1106 W. 7th St. was building its relationship with the neighborhood, chain stores were already battling for the drug dollar.
The future of the independents can be summed up in a 1903 ad campaign sponsored by a Minneapolis drugstore, Voegeli Bros. Drug Co. To drum up public excitement for a new dyspepsia pill, it took out a series of ads for Rexall.
Rexall was a product of United Drug Co., a purchasing cooperative founded in 1903 by Louis K. Liggett. By the mid-1910s the Voegeli chain called its three local outlets Rexall Stores. They’d be steamrolled by Liggett’s eponymous chain, L. K. Liggett Co., which bought Voegeli in 1917 and rebranded the stores as “The Safe Drug Store.”
Voegeli, the local store, was gone.
Walgreens entered the Twin Cities market in 1925, buying 10 stores of the Public Drug Store chain. By the 1930s there was a new local player — Snyder’s Drug Stores.