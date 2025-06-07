Streetscapes

When West Seventh Pharmacy closes, St. Paul will lose a piece of history and personal care

The family-owned drugstore stood tall against chain pharmacies for 110 years.

By James Lileks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 7, 2025 at 11:57AM
Synder in Minneapolis- 1939 For over 80 years, Snyders has been the name you know and trust for your family's health and pharmaceutical needs. It all began in 1928 with cigars. Three businessmen, Max Snyder, Louis Sachs, and I.W. Goldberg started by selling cigars and tobacco in downtown Minneapolis. A couple of years later they expanded into a drug store and pharmacy. Snyder Drug has been in the pharmacy business ever since.
Synders in Minneapolis- 1939 For over 80 years, Snyders has been the name you know and trust for your family's health and pharmaceutical needs. It all began in 1928 with cigars. Three businessmen, Max Snyder, Louis Sachs, and I.W. Goldberg started by selling cigars and tobacco in downtown Minneapolis. A couple of years later they expanded into a drug store and pharmacy. Snyder Drug has been in the pharmacy business ever since. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On June 30, West Seventh Pharmacy in St. Paul is closing after 110 years. The loss of a drugstore isn’t particularly noteworthy these days — Walgreens has announced it will close 1,200 stores over the next few years, and archrival CVS is shuttering 271 in 2025. But a family-owned neighborhood drugstore being closed is different, especially when it has been around for all those decades. Its relationship with the community is woven in a way the chain pharmacies can’t quite match.

“It’s a place where people know your name,” says Jeff Johnson, who has owned West Seventh since 1999. “Gosh, every time someone comes in, you sit and chat. Your kids grow up together, you’re from the same neighborhood.”

That personal touch is the beauty of indie drugstores. But that connection is disappearing as chain pharmacies, driven by the bottom line, replace family-owned stores.

The rise of chains

Chain drugstores have been around longer than you might think. A hundred years ago, when the family-owned West Seventh at 1106 W. 7th St. was building its relationship with the neighborhood, chain stores were already battling for the drug dollar.

A newspaper advertisement in 1903 introduces Rexall and spells out its merits to readers of Minneapolis. (James Lileks)

The future of the independents can be summed up in a 1903 ad campaign sponsored by a Minneapolis drugstore, Voegeli Bros. Drug Co. To drum up public excitement for a new dyspepsia pill, it took out a series of ads for Rexall.

Rexall was a product of United Drug Co., a purchasing cooperative founded in 1903 by Louis K. Liggett. By the mid-1910s the Voegeli chain called its three local outlets Rexall Stores. They’d be steamrolled by Liggett’s eponymous chain, L. K. Liggett Co., which bought Voegeli in 1917 and rebranded the stores as “The Safe Drug Store.”

Voegeli, the local store, was gone.

A drawing of the rebuilt Snyders was part of a 1948 ad in the Minneapolis Star heralding the grand opening of the "Worlds Finest Drug Store."
A drawing of the rebuilt Snyder’s Drug Stores was part of a 1948 ad in the Minneapolis Star heralding the grand opening of the "World's Finest Drug Store." (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Walgreens entered the Twin Cities market in 1925, buying 10 stores of the Public Drug Store chain. By the 1930s there was a new local player — Snyder’s Drug Stores.

The Minnesota-based chain struck a broad populist chord in its public persona. The ads proclaimed that the stores were “cut-rate,” back before that became a criticism for “cheap and low-quality.” Snyder’s called its stores “drug-a-terias,” a concept defined as a place where “you serve yourself or have a clerk help you.”

The West Seventh store, by the way, was never affiliated with one of the chains.

“When I started in 1980, there was Snyder’s, and that was about it,” Johnson said.

Related Coverage

Streetscapes

Can a prison be beautiful? And should it?

Streetscapes

These Minneapolis buildings resonate with baby boomers but baffle Gen Z

Streetscapes

Minneapolis’ first maternity hospital in 1886 was a savior for unmarried mothers and unwanted babies

Streetscapes

Returning snowbirds get a fresh perspective of Minnesota highways and streetscapes

Liggett was out by 1950, which is a reminder that chains come, and chains go. Snyder’s was sold to Walgreens in 2010, after 80 years in the game.

More than just drugs

Of course, drugs were the main attraction. The products of the 1920s, mostly unfamiliar to us today, were displayed behind big plate glass windows for people in the neighborhood to see and buy. They included Carter’s Little Liver Pills, Doan’s Kidney Pills, Beecham’s Liver Pills, Nuxated Iron, Bromo Seltzer, Musterole, Maltoleum — and aspirin.

But drugstores also sold household goods, and Christmas ads featured toys. And it was the go-to place for buying greeting cards, cosmetics and television tube testers. In fact, people probably visited the drugstore more often for things other than its stated function.

The lunch counters and fountains at drugstores were a common draw, as well. Gray’s Campus Drug in Dinkytown was noted for its lunch counter, where Bob Dylan was said to have paused for cherry Cokes during his time in the University of Minnesota neighborhood.

The revitalized Loring Pasta Bar in Dinkytown
Loring Pasta Bar in Dinkytown used to be occupied by Gray’s Campus Drug. The story goes that Bob Dylan used to get cherry Cokes at the drugstore's lunch counter. (Jay Boller — GRF/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

West Seventh’s Johnson was trained as a pharmacist, but buying a drugstore meant he had to learn new trades, including stocking gifts and candy. He didn’t go with standardized mandates with a corporate feel from on high like in chain stores. Instead, he resorted to an individual touch and turned to those who were gift buyers for advice and ideas.

“We reached out to our friends when we opened, and they helped,” said Johnson, who said he was closing the store because it was time to retire.

The unknown future

If a drugstore building was erected in the early 20th century, chances are it was retail on the ground floor, and offices or apartments up above. There was built-in clientele, and so it was with West Seventh.

“There’s a few apartments on the top of the store,” Johnson said. “They have been there for a long time, good tenants. Prior to the apartments, there was a doctor’s office and a dentist office.”

Talk about a one-stop medical oasis. There are quick clinics at modern chain drugstores, as well, but try getting a cavity filled at CVS.

The loss of a neighborhood drugstore is always a keenly felt diminution. The old neon falls dark; the empty windows depress the street. Something else might fill the space eventually, but it probably won’t sell antibiotics and birthday cards.

You can find your medicines or get your prescription filled elsewhere, of course. But it might be a less friendly place. The old place might even have had some Nuxated Iron in the back, if you asked.

about the writer

about the writer

James Lileks

Columnist

James Lileks is a Star Tribune columnist.

See Moreicon

More from Streetscapes

See More

Streetscapes

When West Seventh Pharmacy closes, St. Paul will lose a piece of history and personal care

Synder in Minneapolis- 1939 For over 80 years, Snyders has been the name you know and trust for your family's health and pharmaceutical needs. It all began in 1928 with cigars. Three businessmen, Max Snyder, Louis Sachs, and I.W. Goldberg started by selling cigars and tobacco in downtown Minneapolis. A couple of years later they expanded into a drug store and pharmacy. Snyder Drug has been in the pharmacy business ever since.

The family-owned drugstore stood tall against chain pharmacies for 110 years.

Streetscapes

Can a prison be beautiful? And should it?

card image

Streetscapes

These Minneapolis buildings resonate with baby boomers but baffle Gen Z

card image