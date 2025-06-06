Two dozen sent to hospital after acid spill at Pilgrim’s Pride in Cold Spring

About two dozen employees from a meat-processing plant in central Minnesota were transported to the hospital after a chemical spill Friday morning.
Cold Spring/Richmond police and Cold Spring Fire and Rescue responded to Pilgrim’s Pride just after 8 a.m. Friday for reports that a container of peracetic acid was spilled, according to Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum.
The spill was contained inside the facility. When officers arrived on scene, the buildings had already been evacuated.
Numerous employees were assessed at the scene and 26 people were transported to St. Cloud Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries, Blum said.
A spokesperson from CentraCare, the health system that operates St. Cloud Hospital, said Friday that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Peracetic acid is a colorless liquid with a low pH and strong vinegar-like odor that’s sometimes used in poultry establishments to reduce bacteria on carcasses and other animal parts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is also used in many other food and health care industries as a surface cleaner.
In the concentrated form, peracetic acid is highly corrosive and can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory system, according to the USDA.
The Cold Spring plant has a generally clean safety record compared with the industry at large, according to official reports.