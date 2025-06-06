St. Cloud

Two dozen sent to hospital after acid spill at Pilgrim’s Pride in Cold Spring

The spill of peracetic acid was contained inside the meat-processing plant.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 5:58PM
The Pilgrim's Pride packing plant in Cold Spring, Minn.
The Pilgrim's Pride packing plant in Cold Spring, Minn. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

About two dozen employees from a meat-processing plant in central Minnesota were transported to the hospital after a chemical spill Friday morning.

Cold Spring/Richmond police and Cold Spring Fire and Rescue responded to Pilgrim’s Pride just after 8 a.m. Friday for reports that a container of peracetic acid was spilled, according to Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum.

The spill was contained inside the facility. When officers arrived on scene, the buildings had already been evacuated.

Numerous employees were assessed at the scene and 26 people were transported to St. Cloud Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries, Blum said.

A spokesperson from CentraCare, the health system that operates St. Cloud Hospital, said Friday that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Peracetic acid is a colorless liquid with a low pH and strong vinegar-like odor that’s sometimes used in poultry establishments to reduce bacteria on carcasses and other animal parts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is also used in many other food and health care industries as a surface cleaner.

In the concentrated form, peracetic acid is highly corrosive and can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory system, according to the USDA.

The Cold Spring plant has a generally clean safety record compared with the industry at large, according to official reports.

In 2020 Pilgrim’s Pride settled a safety complaint that originally resulted in four serious citations and a combined fine of $28,000. The company did not pay a fine as part of a settlement, and the citations and nature of the complaint have since been deleted from OSHA’s public database.

In 2021 the company received a safety complaint that did not lead to OSHA action.

Pilgrim’s, based in Colorado, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

about the writer

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. She can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at bergjenny.01. Sign up for the daily St. Cloud Today newsletter at www.startribune.com/stcloudtoday.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Two dozen sent to hospital after acid spill at Pilgrim’s Pride in Cold Spring

The Pilgrim's Pride packing plant in Cold Spring, Minn.

The spill of peracetic acid was contained inside the meat-processing plant.

News & Politics

Here’s what’s behind the roundabout-ification of Minnesota roads

Traffic moved through the roundabout on 66th Street near Hwy. 77 in Richfield.

St. Cloud

Paynesville man who died during encounter with officers ID’d as retired state trooper

card image