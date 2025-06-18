Big Watt Beverage Co. is planning a $3.5 million expansion of its canning plant operations, but could pull back if the federal budget bill goes through as planned and aluminum and steel and Chinese tariffs remain high.
The tariff question makes the idea of expanding “a little bit of a nail bitter right now. Things are just too uncertain,” said Lonnie McQuirter Jr., who was in lobbying Congress last week in Washington, D.C., with the National Retail Federation and returns in a few days for a second round.
McQuirter owns the 36 Lyn Refuel gas station in Minneapolis and co-owns with six partners the Big Watt Beverage Co.’s canning plants in south Minneapolis and New Richmond, Wis., where there are plans for the expansion.
The plants can coffee, water, and other beverages infused with caffeine, THC or CBD, for third party customers.
The kicker is that co-packing orders are growing, signaling the need for expansion. But new costs and the uncertain economic outlook worries the small business, McQuirter said.
A new survey done by Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank of 1,500 firms with revenue of $25 million or less found many firms in the same predicament.
About 88% of those surveyed reported growth during the past year, up from 73% last year.
However, they also said they are increasingly wrestling with “significant macroeconomic stressors” that include rising material costs, trade tariffs, tightening customer wallets and cybersecurity threats.