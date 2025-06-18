Business

Minnesota beverage company growing but rethinking $3.5M expansion because of economy

As Big Watt and more small businesses step up lobbying efforts, a U.S. Bank survey released this week found that others are in the same predicament, growing but worried about thinner profit margins.

By Dee DePass

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 4:24PM
Production at Big Watts Beverage Company is in full swing as they fill a root beer order at the canning plant in New Richmond, Wis., on Wednesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Big Watt Beverage Co. is planning a $3.5 million expansion of its canning plant operations, but could pull back if the federal budget bill goes through as planned and aluminum and steel and Chinese tariffs remain high.

The tariff question makes the idea of expanding “a little bit of a nail bitter right now. Things are just too uncertain,” said Lonnie McQuirter Jr., who was in lobbying Congress last week in Washington, D.C., with the National Retail Federation and returns in a few days for a second round.

McQuirter owns the 36 Lyn Refuel gas station in Minneapolis and co-owns with six partners the Big Watt Beverage Co.’s canning plants in south Minneapolis and New Richmond, Wis., where there are plans for the expansion.

The plants can coffee, water, and other beverages infused with caffeine, THC or CBD, for third party customers.

The kicker is that co-packing orders are growing, signaling the need for expansion. But new costs and the uncertain economic outlook worries the small business, McQuirter said.

A new survey done by Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank of 1,500 firms with revenue of $25 million or less found many firms in the same predicament.

About 88% of those surveyed reported growth during the past year, up from 73% last year.

However, they also said they are increasingly wrestling with “significant macroeconomic stressors” that include rising material costs, trade tariffs, tightening customer wallets and cybersecurity threats.

More than half of respondents were “very concerned” that Trump’s tariffs would increase their production costs 1 to 10%, said said Shruti Patel, the bank’s chief product officer of business banking.

“That’s a pretty high uptick in terms of the margin pressure they’re going to experience,” she said.

Many respondents said they would have to pass on tariff costs to customers. Others will streamline operations, adopt new technology including AI tools and make deliberate decisions about their future, Patel said.

For Big Watt, one of those decisions will be around the planned expansion.

President Donald Trump increased aluminum and steel import taxes to 50% last month. And tariffs on the canning equipment McQuirter planned to import from China are 30% today but could change again if the temporary pause expires in August without a deal. If that happens the China tariffs would spike to 145%.

Right now, profit margins are too thin to handle huge tariffs that could put “us deep in the red,” he said.

His partners are scrambling to figure an alternative to importing equipment. They are looking for used canning equipment because it may already be in the U.S.

Other Minnesota small business owners also are lobbying Congress, asking help for everything from trade tariffs and the farm bill to health care costs and tax credits.

Some small businesses, including those surveyed by U.S. Bank, still generally agree with the direction the Trump administration is taking. Even if they are lobbying for exemptions or lower levies on some goods, many said they generally agree that select tariffs in certain industries could positively impact their businesses by heightening demand for U.S.-made products.

The U.S. Bank surveyed businesses around the country in March, April and May.

“This year’s research captures a pivotal moment for small business owners,” Patel said.

The trade war sparked by the higher U.S. tariffs have resulted in fewer exports from Minnesota, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Factory exports fell 6% to $6.3 billion during the first quarter of this year, DEED said on Friday.

Nationally, exports rose and imports fell in April. May results won’t be released for a few weeks.

Caleb Garn watches cans of root beer as he troubleshoots the machine that fills the cans during work at Big Watts Beverage Company in New Richmond, Wis., on Wednesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Dee DePass

Reporter

Dee DePass is an award-winning business reporter covering Minnesota small businesses for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She previously covered commercial real estate, manufacturing, the economy, workplace issues and banking.

See Moreicon

