Twin Cities restaurants cling to holiday sales as a last chance to buoy tough year

David Fhima runs three Twin Cities restaurants and is about to launch a fourth, but he wonders if customers will turn out this holiday season, piling onto an already difficult year.
People are still eating out but cutting back, he said. They may cut back from two to three meals out a week to one, or skip the appetizer or share a dessert.
With people still feeling pinched from inflation and worried about the economy, 47% of Hospitality Minnesota members recently predicted that restaurant traffic will be lower this year than in 2024.
Consumer sentiment as a whole is lower this year. Many surveys found customers’ overall holiday spending, from gifts to decor and entertaining, will be down. The National Retail Federation predicts spending will grow, but by less than last year.
For restaurant owners, it’s a double hit. They also are facing higher food costs. Most reported wholesale prices up 3% or more, yet nearly one-quarter of Hospitality Minnesota’s association members have absorbed those increases instead of raising prices, said CEO Angie Whitcomb.
“The unease is real. We feel it,” said Fhima, who is one of the restaurateurs absorbing many cost increases.
Fhima said he’s losing money at his namesake restaurant in downtown Minneapolis. Sales are flat at his Maison Margaux in the North Loop. Only his 10-month old Vagabondo spot in Excelsior is enjoying a sales boost as the holiday season unfolds.
It’s worrisome, Fhima said.