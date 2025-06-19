UNFI cyberattack reveals fragility of U.S. and state food supply

Hackers infiltrated one grocery distributor, and within days, there were bare shelves at stores in the Twin Cities and around the country and even some pharmacies unable to fill prescriptions.
That’s not the beginning of some thriller novel. It’s the real events that played out earlier this month as major wholesale distributor UNFI dealt with a cyberattack. But the moral of the story is already clear: The nation’s highly consolidated food supply is in need of stout digital defenses to protect it.
“It pretty much exposes the fragility of our whole grocery system,” said Gregory Esslinger, a distribution expert, brand advisor and former UNFI manager. “It’s a national security issue, honestly.”
UNFI has about $31 billion in revenue and supplies 30,000 stores nationwide, including many in the Twin Cities. It also owns Stillwater-based Cub. The Midwest chain was part of UNFI’s 2018 acquisition of SuperValu, which also explains why Minnesota is particularly at risk.
“It’s been years, but they’re still gradually integrating the SuperValu systems,” Esslinger said of UNFI. “When you integrate systems, you potentially open doors to issues like this.”
While operations at the country’s largest publicly traded grocery wholesaler have edged back to normal after UNFI detected the attack June 5 and shut down its ordering systems, preventing and better responding to the next hack will be the greater test.
“If it happens again, that would be the end of them,” Esslinger said. “The confidence would be shattered.”
Having a handful of big suppliers like UNFI distribute the majority of the nation’s groceries can help keep the price of food down, but it carries enormous risk when something goes wrong. Every part of the supply chain should take note of what happened and revisit their security plans, experts said.