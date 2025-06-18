Minneapolis

Cub grocery store in Uptown abruptly closes, with no reopening date announced

The store on Lagoon Avenue closed Saturday for “needed repairs.”

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 2:34PM
Shorewood, MN, Tuesday, January 13, 2004 -- Cub Foods in Shorewood, MN -- Cub Foods sign.
A Cub Foods sign. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Cub grocery store in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood closed suddenly over the weekend, and its parent company says it does not know when the store will reopen.

A notice taped to the front door of the store at 1104 Lagoon Av. read, “We have closed Cub Uptown as it undergoes some needed repairs and other proactive measures.”

A spokeswoman for United National Foods Inc. (UNFI), which owns Cub, confirmed the closure.

The notice also apologized to customers for any inconvenience and directed shoppers to Cub stores on 26th Avenue S. in south Minneapolis and W. 16th Street in St. Louis Park.

Prescriptions for all pharmacy customers have been transferred to the 26th Avenue store, the notice said.

UNFI didn’t indicate when the Uptown store would reopen, said spokeswoman Grace Turiano.

“Once we know more information, we will update the community,” the company said in a statement. “The decision was made to ensure we can provide the same high-quality and high-value shopping experience that Cub customers have come to know and expect.”

UNFI did not specify what repairs or proactive action needed to be made.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Cub grocery store in Uptown abruptly closes, with no reopening date announced

Shorewood, MN, Tuesday, January 13, 2004 -- Cub Foods in Shorewood, MN -- Cub Foods sign.

The store on Lagoon Avenue closed Saturday for “needed repairs.”

News & Politics

U faculty and alumni decry 'administrative bloat' despite proposed budget cuts

card image

Twin Cities

Roper: The legacy of June 14 hinges on confronting a vicious cycle in our politics

Staff headshot
Eric Roper
card image