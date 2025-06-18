Cub grocery store in Uptown abruptly closes, with no reopening date announced

The Cub grocery store in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood closed suddenly over the weekend, and its parent company says it does not know when the store will reopen.
A notice taped to the front door of the store at 1104 Lagoon Av. read, “We have closed Cub Uptown as it undergoes some needed repairs and other proactive measures.”
A spokeswoman for United National Foods Inc. (UNFI), which owns Cub, confirmed the closure.
The notice also apologized to customers for any inconvenience and directed shoppers to Cub stores on 26th Avenue S. in south Minneapolis and W. 16th Street in St. Louis Park.
Prescriptions for all pharmacy customers have been transferred to the 26th Avenue store, the notice said.
UNFI didn’t indicate when the Uptown store would reopen, said spokeswoman Grace Turiano.
“Once we know more information, we will update the community,” the company said in a statement. “The decision was made to ensure we can provide the same high-quality and high-value shopping experience that Cub customers have come to know and expect.”
UNFI did not specify what repairs or proactive action needed to be made.