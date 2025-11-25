‘Forage of the future’: Minnesota’s StableFeed makes horse- and eco-friendly hay

KASSON, Minn. — There’s a little-known legume that blooms brilliant pink flowers and brings all sorts of benefits to both the soil it grows in and the animals that graze on it.
It’s called sainfoin, and Mary Hartman is building an industry on it.
“This is going to be the forage of the future,” she said.
Hartman’s business, StableFeed, is doing what many governments and universities have tried and failed to accomplish: create a sustainable market for this novel hay that nourishes animals with high protein without causing bloating and acts as a natural de-wormer to boot.
“If we talk about [Hartman’s] biggest hurdle, it’s going to be trying to keep up with the pace of demand,” said Alan Doering, a senior scientist at Minnesota’s Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI).
Hartman originally founded StableFeed in 2017 to sell a homemade chia seed supplement that turned around her horse’s health and is still a strong seller now.
That first year, she had $11,000 in sales.
“I thought, ‘Wow I have enough to pay for my horse habit,’ ” she said. ”From there, we’ve grown to $1.3 million in sales and profitable for the first time last year."