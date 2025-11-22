Ramstad: What’s worse for farming, great weather or President Trump?

The rumor came on Monday, and the confirmation on Tuesday: China has started buying the soybeans its leader Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump it would late last month.
Soybean prices have gone up about 10% to around $11.50 a bushel, near year-ago levels, since the two leaders met in South Korea on Oct. 30 and brought an apparent end to China’s boycott of U.S. soybeans in the larger trade war between the two countries.
I was driving into Crookston in northwest Minnesota on Tuesday when I heard an announcer from the Red River Farm Network on the radio talking about the previous day’s 3% price spike on the rumored first purchase.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the rumor that morning. China ordered 792,000 metric tons, or about 7%, of the 12 million metric tons Xi told Trump it would buy before the end of the year. In a common market move, soybean prices fell on the actual news.
Minnesota is one of the nation’s top producers of soybeans, and the trade issue has gotten a lot of attention and headlines this fall. But a farmer reminded me recently that prices are down for nearly every crop — corn, wheat, sugar beets, canola, sunflowers. The list goes on.
Sugar beet prices, for instance, are 30% below a year ago on slightly lower U.S. consumption of sugar — which some analysts attribute to the GLP-1 dieting phenomenon — and greater imports from other countries.
More importantly, though, 2025 was a great year for growing crops.
The irony is never lost on me that a year of nice weather, as we’ve had in Minnesota, and abundant harvests tend to depress farm income. It’s the supply-demand equation at work: Big supplies outweigh demand and push prices down.