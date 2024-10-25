Analysis finds that after 2 years GLP-1 drugs for weight loss don’t justify their price

A 38-year-old Columbia Heights man named Caleb said his cholesterol, blood pressure and insulin levels returned to normal ranges after he started taking GLP-1 medications in March 2022 and lost more than 100 pounds. He said he had unrestricted access before Prime imposed a prior authorization requirement and then changed policies in a way that caused him to lose coverage. He is now using a savings card from Eli Lilly to cut his out-of-pocket costs, but is still paying $550 for a one-month supply. The cost will increase to $650 next year.