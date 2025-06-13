Minnesota looks to tighten regulations on feedlots to deal with persistent pollution from manure

For the first time in 25 years, Minnesota pollution regulators will step up their oversight of thousands of feedlots across the state. The new rules could change how and when the manure amassed by increasingly large livestock operations is stored and spread on fields, as that manure continues to contaminate drinking water in rural Minnesota.
While no new regulations have been proposed, officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said they want to find ways to reduce the amount of nitrate from feedlot manure that has infiltrated private wells and groundwater and caused sporadic fish kills in rivers and streams.
They said they want to make sure the state’s rules address new technology and the changing make-up of livestock, dairy and poultry operations across the state, which have consolidated to put more animals on fewer farms.
“With the move to larger facilities there’s different techniques and practices in terms of how people store and manage the feed that the animals use,” said Lisa Scheirer, the agency’s feedlot program manager. “There’s been an increase in manure that is sold or given away for a third party to apply. Generally, there’s more liquid manure.”
Minnesota has also been getting more extreme and unpredictable rain storms than it did when its rules were last updated, which have caused manure lagoons to overflow and increased runoff on farms, Scheirer said.
There are roughly 17,000 feedlots in the state. The review of the rules comes in response to a 2023 directive from the Environmental Protection Agency that the state take several steps to address nitrate contamination in southeast Minnesota. Minnesota promised then that it would act quickly to help residents with dangerous levels of nitrate in their wells.
Last spring, state officials worked to provide water to impacted residents who were pregnant or had infants. Lawmakers directed $16 million in 2024 toward tests and inventories of wells in the region and clean-up of those polluted with farm runoff, among other issues. This year, the state also added new cover crop and manure monitoring requirements for some of Minnesota’s largest feedlots — those with more than 1,000 animal units.
State officials will hold public meetings throughout Minnesota to hear about how people feel about the current rules and what they’d like to see changed. The state will accept comments from groups and individuals until July 22. Then pollution regulators will create a task force with farmers, environmentalists and other residents and spend about two years drafting new rules.