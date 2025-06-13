Minnesota looks to tighten regulations on feedlots to deal with persistent pollution from manure

Under current rules, every feedlot is required to register with the state. All have to follow the state’s standards for manure storage systems. Farmers must only apply as much manure as their crops need, according to rates set by the University of Minnesota. Every feedlot with more than 100 animal units is required to test manure for nutrient content and to keep records of all manure applications. Those with more than 300 animal units need to write up more detailed manure management plans.