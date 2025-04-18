Wisconsin man claims Minnesota feedlot operators broke cattle-rustling law

A Wisconsin cattleman says that two years ago, he began sending cattle to a Pequot Lakes, Minn., feedlot to fatten up for market.
But when selling time came, nearly 600 cattle had died. Another 800 were harmed and in poor health.
Rocky Olsen, a fourth-generation cattleman and co-owner of Premier Livestock & Auctions in Withee, Wis., did not buy the explanation.
Olsen sued David and Angela Sprau, owners of the central Minnesota feedlot, asking for $4.1 million under the state’s “cattle rustling” law that allows for the tripling of damages.
“Other owners who placed cattle [with the Spraus] have reported that they did not have any out-of-the-ordinary deaths in the same time frame,” claims the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Minnesota.
However, an attorney for the Spraus said Olsen’s suit is filled with “knowingly false statements.”
“The allegations are being made to create scandal when none exists,” said attorney Greg Arneson.
Olsen’s attorney, Kyle Kroll, said in a statement that Olsen “now faces a significant loss of his life’s savings” because of the loss of the cattle.