There’s no gentle way to say this, but we’re going to eat the steer. My husband will take him by trailer to the meat locker where he will be slaughtered. I hate to think about those last few hours of his life. But it’s reality. We need to know the consequences of our actions. Hunters know this. They see their prey fall, and the best of them feel pity for the animal even as adrenaline and pride floods their limbs. Our steer will be scared for a few hours. I wish I could spare him that. But the kill itself will be merciful, a quick shot and then oblivion. And for us, hamburger and steaks for months.