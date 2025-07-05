Democrats step up efforts to woo military veterans ahead of midterms

BERNARDVILLE, N.J. - Rebecca Bennett was addressing about 30 voters, many of them veterans she knew from her work in the community, in a gaming store owned by one of her supporters that featured bookshelves lined with board games such as “Eldritch Horror” and “Lost Ruins of Arnak.”
Bennett was trying to explain what serving in Congress has in common with her service as a Navy helicopter pilot. “If you don’t land exactly where you need to, you’re going to crash and people are going to die,” she said. “The stakes were life and death then, and they are life and death now.”
Bennett is one of a crop of military veterans that Democrats are urgently recruiting to run for Congress in 2026. Party leaders fret that a large number of voters — conservative, rural, traditionalist, white — have been written off by Democrats, and they hope veterans can persuade some of these voters to at least consider them again.
“People with national security backgrounds are uniquely positioned to be able to go have conversations with voters that may not entertain voting for, you know, I’d say, a traditional Democrat,” Bennett said in an interview. “We all raised our hand and said, ‘Hey, I want to serve this country in this capacity, to the point of being willing to sacrifice my life for this,’ and I think people appreciate that.”
The 2024 elections delivered a shock to Democrats. Some party leaders believe voters who disliked President Donald Trump chose him anyway because they saw Democrats as such an unpalatable alternative, considering them weak, unpatriotic and culturally alien.
Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado), a former Army Ranger who is helping lead House Democrats’ recruitment efforts, said veterans can engage with voters who might otherwise be unreceptive to the party.
“We’re not having a policy debate as much as we think we are,” Crow said. “So much of this is about identity, belonging, culture and a sense of respect.”
Rahm Emanuel, a former Chicago mayor and congressman, adopted a similar playbook when he headed Democrats’ successful push to retake the House in 2006. “You want to have candidates that open up a segment of that electorate that otherwise would be closed to Democrats,” Emanuel said. “Because of the background and personal biography of these candidates, they get a second look from voters who normally would not give Democrats even a first look.”