Democrats step up efforts to woo military veterans ahead of midterms

Democrats argue that Trump is brazenly politicizing the armed forces and using them to glorify himself. They note that the date of the parade was Trump’s own birthday as well as the Army’s, and that he delivered a highly political speech at Fort Bragg in which he induced service members to boo his political adversaries. At the same time, they add, he is planning to cut 83,000 employees from the Department of Veterans Affairs and has fired thousands of federal employees who are veterans.